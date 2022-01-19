These Brands Still Require Employees To Get Vaccinated Despite The Supreme Court Blocking President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and that’s due to several reasons. Companies are desperately trying to navigate the situation and safely get their employees back to work in the office. The only way to do that effectively is through vaccine mandates.

Yes, the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s test-or-vaccine mandate for larger employees, placing the ball in the companies’ court to choose to enforce them, and a number of them are stepping up to the challenge despite a small number of employees pushing back. Again, those workers protesting are in the minority, with most Americans believing companies should require their employees to get vaccinated to return to work.

With polling on their side, those companies are pushing on, sticking to their guns, and have reportedly begun firing employees who are not complying. Recently, some big-name fashion brands have announced the termination of their employees who refuse to get the jab for whatever reason, choosing their employees’ safety over protecting “personal freedoms.” We compiled a list of those brands and will update it as more companies get on the vaccination or bust bandwagon.

Peep them in the still growing gallery below.

