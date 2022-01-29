Fat Joe Is Getting Roasted For His Fit, Epecially His Yeezy NSTLD Boots

Twitter is telling Bronx Hip-Hop star Fat Joe to lean back after sharing a photo of himself showing off his questionable fit.

Fat Joe usually gets a fit off, but this one particular time, he missed the mark epically. In the photo currently getting flamed on social media, the “Make It Rain” crafter can be seen rocking a pair of denim jeans, a pink hoody, and a khaki jacket to match his YEEZY NSTLD boots that seem to be all the rage in Hip-Hop circles. Everything Joe had going on style-wise was fine until he decided to throw those ugly a** boots into the equation, and he is getting roasted.

“My lort what’s wrong with hip hop. fat joe kind loos like a concha,” one Twitter user wrote, commenting on the rapper’s outfit.

“Fat Joe out here looking like Streetwear Winnie the Pooh,” another user hilarious wrote.

Fat Joe even got in the fun sharing memes of himself that placed him and his out-of-this-world drip in a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars, Mad Max Fury Road, and Interstellar.

You gotta love when Twitter gets together for a good roasting. You can peep more hilarious reactions to Fat Joe’s drop in the gallery below.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty