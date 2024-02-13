Get Lovey-Dovey With Our 2024 Valentine’s Day Drinks Roundup

With all the declarations of love and romance swirling about, Valentine’s Day brings with it several avenues for which to celebrate. Having a libation with a loved one is a cherished moment, and our all-new Valentine’s Day drinks roundup might help you drum up some ideas for your sips.

This year’s Valentine’s Day roundup focuses strictly on cocktails, featuring a bevy of spirits with the expected hues of pink, red, and related colors. What we enjoyed about putting this roundup together was how vividly presented the drinks were and the variety of cocktail styles from drinks on the rocks, served up and riffs on familiar classics. Also, lots of raspberries. So many raspberries.

If you have a Martini or Gimlet fan in your life, you’re in luck with this guide. Does your boo enjoy an Old Fashioned? We’ve got a nice one in this roundup using a brand we’re big fans of that might be obvious to readers familiar with our usual coverage. Do you have a rum fan in your midst? There’s lots to love here. No matter what your flavor, it’s in this roundup.

Cheers to all the lovers that are and the lovers to be. Happy Valentine’s Day and do sip safely and surely.

—

Photo: Getty

1. Amante 1530 Spritz Source:Amante 1530 Directions:

3 parts D.O.C.G. Prosecco

2 parts Amante 1530

1 part high-quality soda water Gently combine over ice in a tall, clear glass. Add a squeeze of Amalfi lemon. Drop it in.

2. Bayou Cosmopolitan Source:Bayou Ingredients:

2 ounces of Bayou White Rum

1 ounce cranberry juice

1/2 ounce quality orange liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice Method:

In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter take.

3. Big Love Source:Cointreau Ingredients:

0.5 oz Beet Juice

1 oz Cointreau

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

1.25 oz Strawberry Shrub

1.25 oz Vodka Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker full of ice

Shake well until chilled

Strain it and serve it in a coupette

4. Blinker Source:other Blinker (mocktail recipe from Fresh Victor’s H. Joseph Ehrmann) 1oz Fresh Victor Grapefruit & Sea Salt

2.25oz Spiritless Kentucky 74, Ritual, or Free Spirits (to make boozy, use bourbon of your choice)

.25oz raspberry syrup (or grenadine)

Garnish:three raspberries on a pick

Ice: cube

Glass: cocktail Shaker Method:

In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients, fill the shaker with ice, shake well(to chill and dilute) and strain over ice in a 10-12oz glass. Add garnish and serve.

5. Blood Orange Paloma Source:other Ingredients:

1 part Avión Silver

½ part Fresh Blood Orange Juice

¼ parts Lime Juice

1 part Grapefruit Juice

Blood orange slices and sea salt for garnish

Citrus wheel for garnish

Sea salt for garnish Preparation:

Fill your glass with ice and add Avión Silver tequila. Add fresh lime juice along with fresh blood orange juic and grapefruit juice. Stir everything together and then garnish, as desired. If you like it sweet, feel free to add agave nectar or simple syrup!

6. Bourbon Raspberry Sour Source:Woodford Reserve Directions:

2 parts Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

.5 parts Chambord or Raspberry Syrup

.75 fresh Lemon Juice

3-4 Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewed raspberries.

7. Box of Chocolates Old Fashioned Source:Cedar Ridge Directions:

2 oz Cedar Ridge Port Cask Bourbon

.5 oz Demerara simple syrup

2 dashes chocolate bitters Directions:

Add bitters, syrup and bourbon into cocktail glass over king cube. Stir well. Rub the orange peel around the inside of the glass. Garnish with orange peel and bada bing cherry.

8. Coming Up Roses Source:other Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz Lillet Rosé

.5 oz Raspberry Syrup

Egg White

Garnish: Fresh Raspberries Method: Add ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake without ice to emulsify egg white. Add ice to tin then shake again. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

9. Dark & Gloomy Source:other Ingredients:

1 part Kraken® Black Spiced Rum

3 parts Ginger Beer

Pinch of silver or black Cocktail Shimmer / Edible Glitter Directions: Layer all ingredients in a chalice filled with ice and garnish with black sugar rim.

10. Down Thyme Source:other Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mount Gay Eclipse

0.5 oz Lemon

0.5 oz Raspberry Syrup

4 oz Soda Raspberry Syrup:

Muddle raspberries into your simple syrup, strain and serve. Instructions:

Add all ingredients except soda into the glass and stir.

Add ice, finish with soda and garnish with raspberry and/or thyme

11. Flotador Source:Mezcal UNIÓN Uno Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1.5 oz Hibiscus-Infused Water *

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Orange Liqueur

0.5 oz Agave Honey

3 scoops of Lemon Sorbet

Worm Salt

Ice

Rosemary Sprig Instructions: Frost a tall glass and rim with worm salt. Add ice and Mezcal Unión Uno. Add hibiscus-infused water, lemon juice, orange liqueur and agave honey. Mix all the ingredients well and serve with lemon sorbet. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary. Enjoy!

12. French Metropolitan Source:St.-Remy Signature Ingredients:

2 oz St-Rémy Signature

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

3 Dashes of Bitters

1 Maraschino Cherry Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with cracked ice and stir

Strain into a chilled footed glass

Garnish with Maraschino cherry and serve

13. Goji Martini Source:other Ingredients:

1¾ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

2/3 oz sweet vermouth

1/3 oz goji berry liqueur or 1/6 oz Cointreau Noir

Lavender bitters Instructions:

Stir all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass.

Strain into a chilled glass.

Garnish with an orange twist and a lavender sprig.

14. Hibisco Disco Margarita Source:Kilinga Silvestre Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Kilinga Silvestre (infused with Hibiscus tea)

¾ oz Elderflower Liqueur (St Germain)

½ oz Fresh Lime juice

Glass-Cocktail Glass

Process-Shaken

Ice-Cubed to shake with / None for Service

Garnish-Optional Lime Twist How to Make It:

1. Infuse Kilinga Silvestre Bacanora with Hibiscus ‘tea’. ***

2.Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.

3. Garnish with a twist of lime for a more ‘zingy’ nose, or leave ungarnished if you prefer.***

Add dried hibiscus leaves ‘tea’ to the Kilinga and leave for about an hour.

Give the mix a brief stir halfway through the process, and just before straining.

DO NOT HEAT THE MIXTURE- alcohol will do the job of extracting the flavors you need. Once infused, strain out the hibiscus leaves using a coffee filter (ideally) or a fine cocktail strainer. If you’re using hibiscus tea bags, gently squeeze them out and remove. Keep your infused hibiscus-infused Kilinga in a glass bottle or jar in the fridge to keep away from natural light and in perfect condition until ready to use. How much hibiscus you need will depend on what you can get hold of, what your flavor preferences are, and how many you’re making! As a guide to get you started:

Use 4-5 heaped teaspoons or 4-5 hibiscus tea bags per bottle of Kilinga. You most likely won’t want to infuse a whole bottle, so 1 tea bag or heaped teaspoon of hibiscus will do you for 3-4 cocktails.

15. Honey Whiskey Sour Source:Fraser & Thompson 1 oz Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

1 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup*

1.5 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

2 dashes Bitters

Brandied cherries Directions:

Whisk all of the ingredients, except the cherries, in a bowl (or use a cocktail shaker filled with ice). Pour over ice. Add cherries, they’re mandatory. *For the honey simple syrup:

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water Combine ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to just a simmer, then remove from heat and let cool. Store in the fridge.

16. Kiss Me Paloma Source:other INGREDIENTS:

2oz LALO Tequila

1.5oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

3oz Sparkling Water

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5oz Agave Syrup

Pinch of Salt Garnish: Lime Wedge METHOD:

Add LALO, fresh juices, agave syrup, and a pinch of salt to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed, ice-filled collins glass. Top with sparkling water, and garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

17. Letters From Lola Source:Calistoga Depot Ingredients:

1.5 oz Fame & Misfortune Whiskey Finished In Port Casks

0.5 oz blood orange liqueur

0.5 oz strawberry syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

1 egg white

2 oz No 69 JCB Brut Rosé

Angostura bitters

Lavender sprig for garnish Directions: Combine all liquid ingredients except the JCB Brut Rosé into a cocktail shaker and dry shake hard for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake again until thoroughly chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a coupe glass and top with JBC Brut Rosé, angostura droplets and a lavender sprig.

18. Match Made in Manhattan Source:Four Roses Ingredients:

2 oz Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

1 oz Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes bitters

Cocktail cherry for garnish Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir for 30 seconds or until cocktail is well chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish.

19. Old Fashioned Lovin’ Source:Humble Baron (created by Humble Baron’s DeAndre Jackson) 1.5 oz Uncle Nearest 1856

0.5 oz St. Germain

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

4 drops Barrel Aged Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters Directions:

Fill a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice

Add Uncle Nearest 1856, St. Germain, Simple Syrup, Barrel Aged Bitters and Angostura Bitters

Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice

Garnish with a lemon (yellow) rose and mint bouquet

20. Proper Peaches Source:Proper No. Twelve 2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5 oz simple syrup

1 peach, diced

3-4 mint leaves

Splash of soda water Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill shaker with ice. Strain into rocks glass.

21. Raspberry Martini Source:Minke Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Minke Gin

.5 ounces Dry Vermouth

.5 ounces Raspberry Syrup

Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries Method:

Stir the gin, dry vermouth, raspberry syrup and ice together in a shaker or mixing glass. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

22. Rhubarb Bramble Source:Edinburgh Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Edinburgh R&G Gin Full Strength

.75 ounces fresh lemon

.75 ounces sugar gomme syrup

.25 ounces crème de cassis Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup and shake until ice cold

Strain into a rocks or tumbler glass filled with crushed ice and pour over the shaken mixture. Drizzle the crème de cassis over the top.

Garnish with an orange twist and a blackberry.

23. Rosa Gimlet Source:Codigo 1530 2 oz Código Rosa

1 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

3 Raspberries (muddled)

Raspberry Garnish Method: To prepare, simply add all the ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously, strain into a glass, and garnish with raspberries.

Garnish: Fresh Sprig of Rosemary * Hibiscus-Infused Water:

Boil water and add sugar. Mix until dissolved. Add hibiscus and rosemary and let rest for a few minutes. Strain mixture into container.

24. Rosa Romance Source:Rosa Regale 3 oz Rosa Regale Red

1 oz gin

½ 5 oz Grand Marnier

2 dashes of orange bitter. Combine the gin, Grand Marnier & bitters in a mixing glass and stir until very cold. Strain into a coupe glass and top with Rosa Regale Red. Garnish with something sweet.

25. Sammy’s Love Potion #55 Source:Sammy's Beach Bar Rum Ingredients:

1 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum, divided

4 ounces chilled champagne

Garnish: fresh lemon twist Preparation: Add half the rum to a chilled champagne flute. Slowly add the chilled champagne until ½ inch from the top. Top with the remaining rum. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

26. Scarlet Heart Source:Eric LeGrand Ingredients:

1.75 oz Eric LeGrand Whiskey

.5 oz Cherry Heering liqueur

.5oz Egg White

.5oz Blackberry puree

3/4oz Lemon Juice

1oz Lychee juice

.5 Demerera Simple Syrup

Gold Flakes dusted on our Berry garnish Directions:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice

Stir the mixture in the ice to chill it

Strain the cocktail out of the mixing glass into a shaker

Dry shake the cocktail very vigorously to make sure it gets that nice foam top (no ice inside shaker just liquids)

Pour cocktail into coupe glassware over ice cube

Dust Berry Garnish with gold flakes

Lay garnish over an ice cube

27. Sorel Hibiscus Mule Source:Sorel Ingredients:

1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lime Wheel Directions: Add Sorel and Fresh Lime Juice into a highball glass filled with ice, Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel.