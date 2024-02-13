Subscribe
Get Lovey-Dovey With Our 2024 Valentine’s Day Drinks Roundup

Published on February 13, 2024

Happy black couple toasting during dinner on a patio.

With all the declarations of love and romance swirling about, Valentine’s Day brings with it several avenues for which to celebrate. Having a libation with a loved one is a cherished moment, and our all-new Valentine’s Day drinks roundup might help you drum up some ideas for your sips.

This year’s Valentine’s Day roundup focuses strictly on cocktails, featuring a bevy of spirits with the expected hues of pink, red, and related colors. What we enjoyed about putting this roundup together was how vividly presented the drinks were and the variety of cocktail styles from drinks on the rocks, served up and riffs on familiar classics. Also, lots of raspberries. So many raspberries.

If you have a Martini or Gimlet fan in your life, you’re in luck with this guide. Does your boo enjoy an Old Fashioned? We’ve got a nice one in this roundup using a brand we’re big fans of that might be obvious to readers familiar with our usual coverage. Do you have a rum fan in your midst? There’s lots to love here. No matter what your flavor, it’s in this roundup.

Cheers to all the lovers that are and the lovers to be. Happy Valentine’s Day and do sip safely and surely.

1. Amante 1530 Spritz

Amante 1530 Spritz Source:Amante 1530

Directions:
3 parts D.O.C.G. Prosecco
2 parts Amante 1530
1 part high-quality soda water

Gently combine over ice in a tall, clear glass. Add a squeeze of Amalfi lemon. Drop it in.

2. Bayou Cosmopolitan

Bayou Cosmopolitan Source:Bayou

Ingredients:
2 ounces of Bayou White Rum
1 ounce cranberry juice
1/2 ounce quality orange liqueur
1/2 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

Method:
In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter take.

3. Big Love

Big Love Source:Cointreau

Ingredients:
0.5 oz Beet Juice
1 oz Cointreau
0.25 oz Lemon Juice
1.25 oz Strawberry Shrub
1.25 oz Vodka

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a shaker full of ice
Shake well until chilled
Strain it and serve it in a coupette

4. Blinker

Blinker Source:other

Blinker (mocktail recipe from Fresh Victor’s  H. Joseph Ehrmann)

1oz Fresh Victor Grapefruit & Sea Salt
2.25oz Spiritless Kentucky 74, Ritual, or Free Spirits (to make boozy, use bourbon of your choice)
.25oz raspberry syrup (or grenadine)
Garnish:three raspberries on a pick
Ice: cube
Glass: cocktail

Shaker Method:
In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients, fill the shaker with ice, shake well(to chill and dilute) and strain over ice in a 10-12oz glass. Add garnish and serve.

5. Blood Orange Paloma

Blood Orange Paloma Source:other

Ingredients:
1 part Avión Silver
½ part Fresh Blood Orange Juice
¼ parts Lime Juice
1 part Grapefruit Juice
Blood orange slices and sea salt for garnish
Citrus wheel for garnish
Sea salt for garnish

Preparation:
Fill your glass with ice and add Avión Silver tequila. Add fresh lime juice along with fresh blood orange juic and grapefruit juice. Stir everything together and then garnish, as desired. If you like it sweet, feel free to add agave nectar or simple syrup!

6. Bourbon Raspberry Sour

Bourbon Raspberry Sour Source:Woodford Reserve

Directions:
2 parts Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
.5 parts Chambord or Raspberry Syrup
.75 fresh Lemon Juice
3-4 Woodford Reserve Chocolate Bitters

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake, and double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three skewed raspberries.

7. Box of Chocolates Old Fashioned

Box of Chocolates Old Fashioned Source:Cedar Ridge

Directions:
2 oz Cedar Ridge Port Cask Bourbon
.5 oz Demerara simple syrup
2 dashes chocolate bitters

Directions:
Add bitters, syrup and bourbon into cocktail glass over king cube. Stir well. Rub the orange peel around the inside of the glass. Garnish with orange peel and bada bing cherry.

8. Coming Up Roses

Coming Up Roses Source:other

Ingredients:
2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.5 oz Lillet Rosé
.5 oz Raspberry Syrup
Egg White
Garnish: Fresh Raspberries

Method: Add ingredients to cocktail shaker and shake without ice to emulsify egg white. Add ice to tin then shake again. Strain into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries.

9. Dark & Gloomy

Dark & Gloomy Source:other

Ingredients:
1 part Kraken® Black Spiced Rum
3 parts Ginger Beer
Pinch of silver or black Cocktail Shimmer / Edible Glitter

Directions: Layer all ingredients in a chalice filled with ice and garnish with black sugar rim.

10. Down Thyme

Down Thyme Source:other

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mount Gay Eclipse
0.5 oz Lemon
0.5 oz Raspberry Syrup
4 oz Soda

Raspberry Syrup:
Muddle raspberries into your simple syrup, strain and serve.

Instructions:
Add all ingredients except soda into the glass and stir.
Add ice, finish with soda and garnish with raspberry and/or thyme

11. Flotador

Flotador Source:Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
1.5 oz Hibiscus-Infused Water *
1 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Orange Liqueur
0.5 oz Agave Honey
3 scoops of Lemon Sorbet
Worm Salt
Ice
Rosemary Sprig

Instructions: Frost a tall glass and rim with worm salt. Add ice and Mezcal Unión Uno. Add hibiscus-infused water, lemon juice, orange liqueur and agave honey. Mix all the ingredients well and serve with lemon sorbet. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary. Enjoy!

12. French Metropolitan

French Metropolitan Source:St.-Remy Signature

Ingredients:
2 oz St-Rémy Signature
1 oz Sweet Vermouth
3 Dashes of Bitters
1 Maraschino Cherry

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with cracked ice and stir
Strain into a chilled footed glass
Garnish with Maraschino cherry and serve

13. Goji Martini

Goji Martini Source:other

Ingredients:
1¾ oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal
2/3 oz sweet vermouth
1/3 oz goji berry liqueur or 1/6 oz Cointreau Noir
Lavender bitters

Instructions:
Stir all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass.
Strain into a chilled glass.
Garnish with an orange twist and a lavender sprig.

14. Hibisco Disco Margarita

Hibisco Disco Margarita Source:Kilinga Silvestre

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Kilinga Silvestre (infused with Hibiscus tea)
¾ oz Elderflower Liqueur (St Germain)
½ oz Fresh Lime juice
Glass-Cocktail Glass
Process-Shaken
Ice-Cubed to shake with / None for Service
Garnish-Optional Lime Twist

How to Make It:
1. Infuse Kilinga Silvestre Bacanora with Hibiscus ‘tea’. ***
2.Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
3. Garnish with a twist of lime for a more ‘zingy’ nose, or leave ungarnished if you prefer.***
Add dried hibiscus leaves ‘tea’ to the Kilinga and leave for about an hour.
Give the mix a brief stir halfway through the process, and just before straining.
DO NOT HEAT THE MIXTURE- alcohol will do the job of extracting the flavors you need.

Once infused, strain out the hibiscus leaves using a coffee filter (ideally) or a fine cocktail strainer. If you’re using hibiscus tea bags, gently squeeze them out and remove. Keep your infused hibiscus-infused Kilinga in a glass bottle or jar in the fridge to keep away from natural light and in perfect condition until ready to use.

How much hibiscus you need will depend on what you can get hold of, what your flavor preferences are, and how many you’re making!

As a guide to get you started:
Use 4-5 heaped teaspoons or 4-5 hibiscus tea bags per bottle of Kilinga. You most likely won’t want to infuse a whole bottle, so 1 tea bag or heaped teaspoon of hibiscus will do you for 3-4 cocktails.

15. Honey Whiskey Sour

Honey Whiskey Sour Source:Fraser & Thompson

1 oz Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey
1 oz Cointreau
1.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup*
1.5 oz Orange Juice
.5 oz freshly squeezed Lemon Juice
2 dashes Bitters
Brandied cherries

Directions:
Whisk all of the ingredients, except the cherries, in a bowl (or use a cocktail shaker filled with ice). Pour over ice. Add cherries, they’re mandatory.

*For the honey simple syrup:
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup water

Combine ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to just a simmer, then remove from heat and let cool.  Store in the fridge.

16. Kiss Me Paloma

Kiss Me Paloma Source:other

INGREDIENTS:
2oz LALO Tequila
1.5oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
3oz Sparkling Water
.5oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5oz Agave Syrup
Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Lime Wedge

METHOD:
Add LALO, fresh juices, agave syrup, and a pinch of salt to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed, ice-filled collins glass. Top with sparkling water, and garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

17. Letters From Lola

Letters From Lola Source:Calistoga Depot

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Fame & Misfortune Whiskey Finished In Port Casks
0.5 oz blood orange liqueur
0.5 oz strawberry syrup
0.75 oz lemon juice
1 egg white
2 oz No 69 JCB Brut Rosé
Angostura bitters
Lavender sprig for garnish

Directions: Combine all liquid ingredients except the JCB Brut Rosé into a cocktail shaker and dry shake hard for 10 seconds. Add ice and shake again until thoroughly chilled and properly diluted. Strain into a coupe glass and top with JBC Brut Rosé, angostura droplets and a lavender sprig.

18. Match Made in Manhattan

Match Made in Manhattan Source:Four Roses

Ingredients:
2 oz Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
1 oz Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes bitters
Cocktail cherry for garnish

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir for 30 seconds or until cocktail is well chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish.

19. Old Fashioned Lovin’

Old Fashioned Lovin' Source:Humble Baron

(created by Humble Baron’s DeAndre Jackson)

1.5 oz Uncle Nearest 1856
0.5 oz St. Germain
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
4 drops Barrel Aged Bitters
2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Directions:
Fill a mixing glass or cocktail shaker with ice
Add Uncle Nearest 1856, St. Germain, Simple Syrup, Barrel Aged Bitters and Angostura Bitters
Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice
Garnish with a lemon (yellow) rose and mint bouquet

20. Proper Peaches

Proper Peaches Source:Proper No. Twelve

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
.5 oz simple syrup
1 peach, diced
3-4 mint leaves
Splash of soda water

Muddle peaches, simple syrup & mint leaves in a shaker. Add Proper No. Twelve and fill shaker with ice. Strain into rocks glass.

21. Raspberry Martini

Raspberry Martini Source:Minke

Ingredients:
1.5 ounces Minke Gin
.5 ounces Dry Vermouth
.5 ounces Raspberry Syrup
Garnish: Fresh or frozen raspberries

Method:
Stir the gin, dry vermouth, raspberry syrup and ice together in a shaker or mixing glass. Double strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with raspberries.

22. Rhubarb Bramble

Rhubarb Bramble Source:Edinburgh

Ingredients:
1.5 ounces Edinburgh R&G Gin Full Strength
.75 ounces fresh lemon
.75 ounces sugar gomme syrup
.25 ounces crème de cassis

Method:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup and shake until ice cold
Strain into a rocks or tumbler glass filled with crushed ice and pour over the shaken mixture. Drizzle the crème de cassis over the top.
Garnish with an orange twist and a blackberry.

23. Rosa Gimlet

Rosa Gimlet Source:Codigo 1530

2 oz Código Rosa
1 oz Lime Juice
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
3 Raspberries (muddled)
Raspberry Garnish

Method: To prepare, simply add all the ingredients to a shaker, shake vigorously, strain into a glass, and garnish with raspberries.
Garnish: Fresh Sprig of Rosemary

* Hibiscus-Infused Water:
Boil water and add sugar. Mix until dissolved. Add hibiscus and rosemary and let rest for a few minutes. Strain mixture into container.

24. Rosa Romance

Rosa Romance Source:Rosa Regale

3 oz Rosa Regale Red
1 oz gin
½ 5 oz Grand Marnier
2 dashes of orange bitter.

Combine the gin, Grand Marnier & bitters in a mixing glass and stir until very cold. Strain into a coupe glass and top with Rosa Regale Red. Garnish with something sweet.

25. Sammy’s Love Potion #55

Sammy's Love Potion #55 Source:Sammy's Beach Bar Rum

Ingredients:
1 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum, divided
4 ounces chilled champagne
Garnish: fresh lemon twist

Preparation: Add half the rum to a chilled champagne flute. Slowly add the chilled champagne until ½ inch from the top. Top with the remaining rum. Garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

26. Scarlet Heart

Scarlet Heart Source:Eric LeGrand

Ingredients:
1.75 oz Eric LeGrand Whiskey
.5 oz Cherry Heering liqueur
.5oz Egg White
.5oz Blackberry puree
3/4oz Lemon Juice
1oz Lychee juice
.5 Demerera Simple Syrup
Gold Flakes dusted on our Berry garnish

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice
Stir the mixture in the ice to chill it
Strain the cocktail out of the mixing glass into a shaker
Dry shake the cocktail very vigorously to make sure it gets that nice foam top (no ice inside shaker just liquids)
Pour cocktail into coupe glassware over ice cube
Dust Berry Garnish with gold flakes
Lay garnish over an ice cube

27. Sorel Hibiscus Mule

Sorel Hibiscus Mule Source:Sorel

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Sorel Liqueur
1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Ginger Beer
Garnish: Lime Wheel

Directions: Add Sorel and Fresh Lime Juice into a highball glass filled with ice, Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel.

28. Tia Tonic

Tia Tonic Source:Tia

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tia Maria
2.5 0z Tonic Water (Q Mixers)
Grapefruit or Lemon
Ice

Directions: Simply combine the Tia Maria with tonic water over ice, and garnish with a twist of grapefruit or lemon peel for a quick and easy cocktail combination with a fizz.

spirit.ed valentine's day
