Check Out Our Valentine’s Day 2024 Gift Guide For All Your Loved Ones

As we close in on Valentine’s Day and all the requisite declarations of love, many of us are still looking for an accompanying gift. We hope that our Valentine’s Day 2024 gift guide has something that catches your eye and will aid you in catching your loved one’s heart perhaps.

Valentine’s Day and its beginnings date back to the 5th Century but began taking root as a wider celebration of love and the like around the 14th Century. There are several fascinating origin stories although none serve as the official starting point of the day.

In modern times, the day has become a period of gift exchanges, trinkets expressing affection, grand gestures, and all things in between. Our gift guide sort of takes that stance as well.

Beyond flowers and candies, your special valentine might be into other things like the outdoors, cooking, or just loves to kick back. We even have a few munchable options in here along with a few curveballs for the adventurous gift seekers. What we hope for is that you’ll find an item for the person you love and care for and make their special day a little brighter.

Hopefully, all of your Valentine’s Day shopping needs were made a touch easier with our guide.

—

Photo: Getty

1. Absolut & Ocean Spray “Cran in a Can” Galentine’s Day Source:other I usually keep the adult beverage content separate from the gift guides but I’m making an exception for two brands I enjoy, Absolut and Ocean Spray. Taking the guesswork out of the classic vodka and cranberry cocktail via its RTD cans, the brand is also rolling out a Galentine’s Day kit via Cocktail Courier. Learn more here.

2. Armitron Source:Armitron For just under five decades, Armitron has produced high-quality yet affordable watches in a wide variety of styles and made for several different occasions. In the image, we’re featuring the Metro from the brand’s men’s division but there are a bevy of great watches for all. Learn more here.

3. Bell’s Reines Source:Bell’s Reines Bell’s Reines, a Maryland-based cookie brand, was founded by the mother-daughter team Teneisha Bell-Thompson and Angel Thompson Cephas, and named after Thomas Roosevelt, Bell, Jr., Bell-Thompson’s dad and Thompson Cephas’ granddad. Keeping things in the family, the company’s president, Joyce Thompson, is also a member of the cookie-making team. Learn more here.

4. Be Rooted Source:Be Rooted Be Rooted is a still-rising success story, becoming the first Black-owned stationary brand to be sold in Target. We’ve featured Be Rooted in past gift guides and would make a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one. The brand also has a beautiful coffee mug and wine glass set for that all-day focus and late-night relaxing. Learn more here.

5. Bevel Starter Kit Source:other Bevel is all about grooming products for those with sensitive skin and has occupied a significant portion of the space. Founded by Tristan Walker in 2013, Bevel continues to innovate with its handy list of options. For those looking for the right gift, we believe the Starter Kit is a good place to begin the journey. Learn more here.

6. Doctor Plotka Source:Doctor Plotka I’ve been enjoying Doctor Plotka Mouthwatchers products for years, especially the brand’s fresh mint and propolis whitening toothpaste. Get your loved one prepared for a kiss with this great gift idea. Learn more here.

7. BOTE Kula 2.5 Source:BOTE BOTE is a brand that focuses on paddleboards, kayaks, outdoor accessories, and heavy-duty coolers. We’re featuring the Kula 2.5 that doubles as both a cooler and beverage dispenser. A good find for the nature lovers. Learn more here.

8. Helinox Sunset Chair Source:other Helinox is all about building lightweight but sturdy camp furniture for your outdoor needs. Snag a pair of chairs for you and your boo and take in the skies together. Learn more here.

9. CASETiFY Source:CASETiFY CASETiFY has been in the phone case biz since 2011 and has unveiled several showstopping designs for a wide selection of smartphones over the years. The brand has a new Valentine’s Day collection that you can get for a discount by using the code LOVE24. Learn more here.

10. Kora Baselayers Source:KORA It’s February so there are still cooler temps and opportunities to hit the slopes this season. Outdoor apparel brand kora (how it’s written online) offers base layer garments infused with yak wool. According to the brand, yak wool’s versatility makes it both lighter and warmer and also regulates temperatures. Learn more here.

11. MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon Source:MÄNNKITCHEN MÄNNKITCHEN, which translates into “my kitchen” from old Norse, and considering my best friend/brother is Norweigan, I was stoked to share this with the readers. While MÄNNKITCHEN offers a wide array of tools for the kitchen, we’re checking out the brand’s Pepper Cannon. I love a good mill and this is one of the best around. Learn more here.

12. Nocs Standard Issue Binoculars Source:Nocs Nocs Provisions specializes in an array of binoculars and monoculars, and accompanying stylish straps and other accessoires designed for outdoor and active viewing activities such as sporting events, bird watching, nature hiking, and more. Learn more here.

13. FRESH by Houston White Source:other We’ve featured FRESH by Houston White over at our sibling site here and we’re happy to share that the products from the Minneapolis native are the real deal. With shower gels, lotions, and more, FRESH will have your loved one looking, ahem, fresh. Learn more here.

14. HUNGOVRAF Source:other I could’ve used HUNGOVRAF during my recent trip to Jamaica, but I’ll spare the details. Designed by party animals with party animals in mind, the HUNGOVRAF cap is suited for hangovers, migraines, and sleep needs. Learn more here.

15. Just Bee Source:other Just Bee offers an array of non-toxic candles, oils, and lip balms for everyone. We’re into the idea of the brand’s lavender fig and golden amber scents and we can’t wait to try this one out. Learn more here.

16. Oyin Handmade Levi Fisher Bundle Source:Oyin Handmade Oyin Handmade won Best Lotion honors for Hello Beautiful’s 2023 Melanin Awards (which I proudly nominated as a longtime fan of the brand). I’ve been using Oyin Handmade’s products for years, and for those of us in the Beard Gang, the Levi Fisher Bundle is just one of their many products that will make someone’s day. Learn more here.

17. It’s A Date! Source:other It’s A Date! takes some of the fuss out of date planning by way of a scratch-off card system that is grouped by time of day, costs, and length of time. With 40 options, smart planners will stretch the cards out over the next few months and you might discover new hobbies with you and your sweetheart. Learn more here.

18. PJ’s Soaps & Bombs Source:PJ’s Soaps & Bombs PJ’s Soaps & Bombs is the creation of husband and wife team Patrick and Jill Cunningham. Despite their high-profile professions in the transportation space, the Cunninghams also wanted to give others the gift of relaxation and lowering the stresses of a long day. With bath bombs, beard care, lotions, and more, PJ’s has something for all your needs. Learn more here.

19. Dollar Shave Club Source:Dollar Shave Club Dollar Shave Club has been in the men’s grooming business for more than a decade and the subscription-based model has achieved measurable success. Keeping up with the times and the DIY movement, the brand has new offerings by way of their Style Detailer and the 3-in-1 Freestyler tools. For the hairy guy in your life, this will go over well. Learn more here.

20. Halo Top Chocolate Covered Strawberry Source:other I was a bit torn on including a perishable food item in the guide but I went with my heart (I can hear the groans from the crowd). Halo Top makes my favorite fruit sorbet and now they’ve got a new limited-edition chocolate-covered strawberry flavor. Grab a Halo Top and some spoons and you’ve got a sweet ending for two. Learn more here.

21. High Camp Flasks Source:High Camp Flasks High Camp Flasks are fixtures across our Men’s Divison brands (Hip-Hop Wired, CASSIUS) and we’re big fans of their rugged, functional yet stylish look. I’ve used my flasks during a recent overnighter under the stars. If you really want to jazz things up, you can get your flasks or tumblers engraved. Learn more here.

22. The Get Down Coffee Co Sampler Pack Source:The Get Down Coffee Co The Get Down Coffee Co combines the talents of the visionary Houston White and coffee expert and enthusiast, Dan Anderson. Founded after a chat over a cup of brew in 2015, Get Down Coffee Co has a selection of serious beans for the java lovers out there. Learn more here.

23. Lumineux Source:other Founded by Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, Lumineux takes Dr. Maddahi’s nearly three decades of dentistry experience by tailoring a line of products that focus on overall mouth wellness. That includes a whitening option, selections for sensitivity, and also hydrating. Learn more here.

24. Twilla Source:other Created by brothers Mark and Peter Rane, Twilla hopes to shake up the pillow industry with its adjustable pod system to help plump up your Twilla to your desired fullness. Learn more here.

25. The Lip Bar Skin Trip Kit Source:other The Lip Bar is the creation of Detroit native and New York resident Melissa Butler. Frustrated at the lack of vegan lipstick options, Butler created the line out of her home and now is one of the leaders in the vegan cosmetics game. If you’re new to the brand, a face refresh with Lip Bar’s Skin Trip Kit is a good way to go. Learn more here.

26. SugarWish Source:other SugarWish was made for those of us who would rather our loved ones pick out what they want without the so-called coldness of handing over a gift card. The brand takes care of the hard part for you, and you can discreetly send out a link to your recipient where they will have a selection of goods on deck. Learn more here.

27. Puffer Hug Source:other Puffer Hug is perfect for people who just want a quick layer to throw on during a quick run to the store, a walk to the mailbox, or a lightweight option to warm up that won’t bulk you down. Learn more here.

28. In Good Taste Source:other In Good Taste was created for people like me in mind. You know us, those who have serious FOMO or can never decide on what to get. I’m that way about wine and In Good Taste helps take some of the pressure off by way of its tasting flight and gifting options, including some handy options for Valentine’s Day. Learn more here.

29. iLive Truly Wireless Earbuds Source:iLive We’ve featured iLive products in the past and the brand, which has nearly five decades of electronics know-how, offers headphones, wireless earbuds, and speakers. Among its offerings, iLive has several noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. Grab a pair for the music, podcast, or audiobook fan in your life. Learn more here.

30. Pilly Pal Source:other Pilly Pal is something I should have focused on years ago. If I told you all how I currently pack my medicine on work trips, you’d be embarrassed for me. Thankfully, Pilly Pal offers a stylish stash for your medicine and pain relief needs. Learn more here.

31. Solight Source:Solight Solight offers a selection of collapsible solar-powered lights that have a variety of uses such as illuminating the backyard kickback, aiding in safe passage while in nature, and even setting the mood. Founded by Alice Chun, the company also pledges a portion of its profits to help communities that lack energy resources. Go ahead and light up someone’s life sustainably. Learn more here.

32. Vinci Cold Brew 360 Source:Vinci Vinci specializes in sleek kitchen appliances and coffee, including a snazzy citrus juicer. We’re featuring the brand’s Cold Brew 360 device and if your loved one is a fan of cold brew, grab this one for them. Learn more here.

33. Vitapod Source:other Vitapod has the noble mission of delivering hydration, energy, and wellness boosts by way of its handy pod-based and bottle system. Founded by Brian Kennedy with his son Patrick on board as the CEO, Vitapod is hoping to become more of a household name. Check them out today. Learn more here.

34. Wacom Intuos S Source:Wacom Wacom is one of the leaders in the pen display, tablet, and digital ink space and as someone new to these types of devices, they have a myriad of uses. The Wacom Intuos S is one of the brand’s smaller but portable models so you can create collectively or on the go. Learn more here.