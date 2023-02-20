Latto, Allen Iverson, Kaytranada & More Hit Hennessy Arena At NBA All-Star Weekend [Photos]

NBA All-Star weekend was a success with an assortment of brands hosting activations beyond actual pro basketball festivities. Hennessy held it down with an interactive Court to Culture brand experience that included participation from A-listers including Allen Iverson, Kaytranada, Latto, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more.

Hennessy held court at the Edison House in Salt Lake City, which was transformed into the Hennessy Arena. The spirits brand touts that in a dozen hours 1,600 people visited the Hennessy Arena to enjoy activations that highlighted the connections between basketball and culture.

It was invited only and those who had the plug were treated to performances by rapper Latto, Grammy-award winner Kaytranada and Kitty Ca$h.

Some the starts in attendance, besides the aforementioned, included, DJ Drama, NBA pros Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Jaylen Brown, Gary Payton, Deron Williams, Jose Alvarado, Iman Shumpert, Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Scottie Barnes, Trey Murphy III and Jayden Ivey, among others.

The daytime programming included:

Art installations from artist Victor Solomon, who also debuted in Hennessy’s new NBA creative “ Unshattered .”

A FCTRY Lab shoe experience where guests were able to 3-D print a custom pair of kicks onsite.

An immersive, digital court integration, inspired by Allen Iverson , which attracted hundreds of All-Star weekend attendees and can be accessed by consumers nationwide via www.hennessy-arena.com through the end of the month.

A mobile Game Night Pizzeria , which delivered more than 300 pizzas to fans in town for the All-Star festivities.

On-site mixologists, who crafted dozens of new NBA-themed cocktails, select recipes available for download here .

Check out photos from the weekend festivities in the gallery.