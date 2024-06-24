Subscribe
Entertainment

Ice Cube Reveals Another ‘Friday’ Movie Is Finally In the Works Because Warner Bros. Stopped “D-cking Around”

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Magnificos Car Show

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

After more than 20 years, a cult classic movie could see its fourth installation.

During a recent interview with Flavor Flav on SiriusXM, Ice Cube revealed that a fourth Friday movie is in the works.

The West Coast rapper explained that he wanted the movie to be done correctly, not just for the sake of creating content, and thanks to Warner Brothers’ new brass, he’s now ready to trust them with a new addition to the classic triplet of films.

“We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership, my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first did the first Friday and Player’s Club and All About the Benjamins, you know — Mike De Luca was there,” Cube said of the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. “So now he’s running Warner Bros. and he’s like, him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f-ck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this sh-t back online.’”

The journey to get the film greenlit is bittersweet, as some of the films’ most beloved personalities have since passed away, like John Witherspoon, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., and A.J. Johnson. However, Ice Cube is glad the studio is no longer giving him the runaround.

“Because John Witherspoon passed away, ‘Tiny’ passed away, A.J. Johnson passed away,” Cube said. “Man, we keep losing people. And y’all keep d-cking around, not doing the movie the way it needs to be done.”

Ice Cube’s been trying to get the film made for about a decade and even called out Warner Bros last year for being “weird” but trusted the franchise would eventually continue.

There’s still no word on what craziness Craig, Day Day (or hopefully Smokey) will get themselves into or even a tentative release date.

Still, fans are hyped. See the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

RELATED TAGS

Friday ice cube
Trending
HBCU Futurist title card
Entrepreneurship

HBCU Futurist Episode 1: HBCU Accelerator Gives Startup Companies a Boost Through Education & Resources

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
Health

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close