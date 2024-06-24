Ice Cube Reveals Another ‘Friday’ Movie Is Finally In the Works Because Warner Bros. Stopped “D-cking Around”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

After more than 20 years, a cult classic movie could see its fourth installation.

During a recent interview with Flavor Flav on SiriusXM, Ice Cube revealed that a fourth Friday movie is in the works.

The West Coast rapper explained that he wanted the movie to be done correctly, not just for the sake of creating content, and thanks to Warner Brothers’ new brass, he’s now ready to trust them with a new addition to the classic triplet of films.

“We finally got some traction with Warner Bros. They have new leadership, my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first did the first Friday and Player’s Club and All About the Benjamins, you know — Mike De Luca was there,” Cube said of the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. “So now he’s running Warner Bros. and he’s like, him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f-ck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this sh-t back online.’”

The journey to get the film greenlit is bittersweet, as some of the films’ most beloved personalities have since passed away, like John Witherspoon, Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr., and A.J. Johnson. However, Ice Cube is glad the studio is no longer giving him the runaround.

“Because John Witherspoon passed away, ‘Tiny’ passed away, A.J. Johnson passed away,” Cube said. “Man, we keep losing people. And y’all keep d-cking around, not doing the movie the way it needs to be done.”

Ice Cube’s been trying to get the film made for about a decade and even called out Warner Bros last year for being “weird” but trusted the franchise would eventually continue.

There’s still no word on what craziness Craig, Day Day (or hopefully Smokey) will get themselves into or even a tentative release date.

Still, fans are hyped. See the reactions below.