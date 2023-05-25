Nike Ja Morant “Hunger” Sells Out In Minutes On SNKRS Despite Gun-Flashing Incidents, Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Ja Morant’s gun-toting ways haven’t stopped the hype behind his sneakers.

Sneakerheads proved it this morning when the Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” colorways dropped, and at a price of $110, they sold out in minutes.

As we previously reported, Nike and plenty of retailers with swoosh accounts stopped selling the signature sneakers, which made today’s release even more surprising.

The rare colorway could definitely play a part in the instant sell-out, with the left shoe dressed up in a bright university red and photo blue accents, while the left is covered in a bright photo blue with university accents. Both kicks feature a speckled back midsole, vivid orange logo atop the tongue, black swoosh, and Morant’s number 12 on the rear.

The altering colors speak to the hard work it took for Morant to become one of the most exciting and explosive young players in the NBA.

“When Ja wasn’t picked first string at an elite summer camp, that might have been the end of his hoops career. But that’s not how this story goes. He kept putting in work in an out-of-the-way gym, grinding in the shadows. All Ja needed was the right person to see his skills. The rest is history,” reads the SNKRS page. “Contrasting colors on the Ja 1 “Hunger” represent the endless determination and stroke of luck that, combined, led to Ja’s big break.”

Aside from this exclusive colorway, Morant’s inaugural signature is still hard to find, so Nike clearly isn’t ready to fully fire up the partnership again.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the Ja 1 “Hunger” selling out despite Morant’s gun-flashing incident.