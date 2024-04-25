Subscribe
Music

Ja Rule Compares New Rap Beefs To His Battle With 50 Cent, X Says Not So Fast

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Between Kendrick Lamar vs. J. Cole, Quavo vs. Chris Brown and Drake vs., well, damn near everybody, Hip-Hop beefs have become all the rage lately, and they have been a non-stop source of debate and controversy on social media. Meanwhile, Ja Rule wants to remind everybody of his place in the rap beef archives by comparing the current rap sagas to his legendary rivalry with 50 Cent and G-Unit.

“20 V 1 I can relate,” Ja tweeted Saturday in reference to a line in Drake’s clapback at Kendrick in his new song, “Push Ups.”

A few minutes after that post, the “Thug Lovin'” rapper appeared to want to do the responsible thing by reminding people that Hip-Hop is or should be about peace and love, not just who “wins” a diss battle.

“Hip hop is a family… and no one wins when the family feuds!!! Don’t let that go over your head…,” Ja tweeted, adding the hashtag, “#hiphopvseverybody.”

Of course, the issue Ja Rule is going to have when it comes to weighing in on rap beef and referencing his own back and forth with 50 is that, much like the somewhat related beef between Eminem and Benzino, the general consensus is the outcome of the rivalry was pretty one-sided. It’s no secret that most spectators are of the opinion that Ja lost that contestby a lot. In fact, in response to fans pointing it out, the “Always On Time” artist claimed, “G-Unit literally had an ORDER OF PROTECTION against murder Inc…,” and asked rhetorically, “Can you imagine if one of the camps in this beef right now put an order of protection on the other…”

Still, if the responses to Ja’s tweets are any indication, folks still overwhelmingly believe he was on the losing side of Ja vs. Fif.

In fact, let’s take a look at some of those responses, shall we?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

50 Cent Drake Ja Rule
Trending
Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood 10 items
Music

Ja Rule Compares New Rap Beefs To His Battle With 50 Cent, X Says Not So Fast

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close