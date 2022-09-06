Fresh Dripped: Sneaker Legend Jerry Seinfeld Models KITH Fall 2022 Campaign

Jerry Seinfeld’s proper first name being Jerome is about as Hip-Hop as the comedian gets. But the culture has always respected the Seinfeld star’s impeccable sneaker game, so streetwear outfit KITH recruiting him to model the brand’s new Fall 2022 collection shouldn’t be all that surprising.
While Seinfeld is probably the last guy you’d think of as a model, the juxtaposition of Upper West Side dad and crispy fits makes for an entertaining visual editorial.
The house the Ronnie Fieg built’s fall collection includes apparel and accessories from its Classics Program™ as well as collabs with a gang of partners that include Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) by way of Queens College and Brooklyn College as well as 8th St by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals footwear, Kith-exclusive New Balance, New Era fitted and more.
The collab with Russell Athletic has some of the best gear in this collection. The heritage brand has outfitted colleges with apparel for decades and KITH cooked up some mean varsity jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and tees emblazoned with the Queens College and Brooklyn college logos and insignias. As for ball caps, New Era understood the assignment, too. The KITH and CUNY partnership spawned from the former’s non-profit organization, The Kinnect Foundation, which works with CUNY for an ongoing scholars program.
Seinfeld is a Queens College alum, so again, makes sense. The photography was held down by Mark Seliger to keep it extra official. We spotted some Air Trainer SC’s, Air Zoom Spiridons and Air Max 95’s, which means his kick game is still most proper. Check out some of our favorite looks in the gallery.
