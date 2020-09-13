Twitter Reacts To John Wall Throwing Up Gang Signs

An Urban One Brand
Sports
09.13.20
What if I told you huge buckets weren’t the only Big B’s being thrown in Washington? ESPN 30 for 30 presents: 🅱️lood, Slatt, and tears. The John Wall story. https://t.co/FXaWFzLXIK— Ba Sing Swade (@SouthpawSwade) September 13, 2020
Adam Silver the next time he sees John Wall pic.twitter.com/PXDYqNv87m— Andrew (@Tashville401) September 13, 2020
John Wall probably a nightmare as a gangbanger. 6’4” 180 lbs and faster than anyone you know. Imagine him running you down for your shit Lmaoo— .BLACKLIVESMATTER. (@_ThreeStacks) September 13, 2020
John Wall n Demar Derozan when they link up at the NBA Care All-Star Day of Service pic.twitter.com/YuTi44YLGO— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) September 13, 2020
adam silver watchin that that john wall footage pic.twitter.com/DDF8dE30rk— Justin Davis [Kobe Bryant Memorial Account] (@OGJOHNNY5) September 13, 2020
John Wall the most athletic Blood of all time tbh— ANW Emotion Lord 🏁 🇹🇹 (@_TheColtonShow) September 13, 2020
Y’all surprised about John Wall being a blood? He been throwing his set on national TV... pic.twitter.com/MOOmg22Za3— M i n k (@Minkboi) September 13, 2020
ESPN 30 for 30: Ballin and Boolin, The John Wall Story— Jay Jay the Perico Papi (@thepericopapi) September 13, 2020
Calipari got John wall to wear blue for months... recruiter of the century.— Slimmy Butler (@acalla23) September 13, 2020
John Wall retired to gang bang full time. I respect his commitment.— El Segundo Red (@OwaJohnny) September 13, 2020
Nba looking at that john wall video pic.twitter.com/du0IveXPCW— Temp Seahawks Fan (@rocketsgotnext0) September 13, 2020
When The Front Office Calls In John Wall To Have A Meeting pic.twitter.com/jUSDffk01h— Scott LaRoc (@ScottyMcStoned) September 13, 2020
Bruh yall aint know John Wall was a blood? What yall thought he was throwing up in the games? "GO WIZARDS"?— Joe Schmo (@ChecktheStatsAJ) September 13, 2020
In honor of the gang sign John Wall appearance, let's bring back this gem. 🔥pic.twitter.com/qEjATSQlAa— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020
gang sign john wall is back? he taking the wizards to the conference finals next season https://t.co/opKXtmvYW7— Shamar (@ovoshamar) September 13, 2020
Bradley Beal has been scoring 27 nightly on a losing record while John Wall was banging, this is the NBA— abbas ✇ (@abbas32X) September 13, 2020
Adam silver watching the John wall video pic.twitter.com/lgf6S81Cl2— Xanberry juice (@hazzygotjokes) September 13, 2020
Nobody : John wall showing up for training camp after being in the streets all summer pic.twitter.com/pAn5ZsqKZ5— John (@iam_johnw) September 13, 2020
i think you meant to tweet this pic.twitter.com/u5i0ezDuUz— austin (@convictedloner) September 13, 2020
Adam silver when he sees John wall next season pic.twitter.com/xN47Itn1p8— Xanberry juice (@hazzygotjokes) September 13, 2020
Adam Silver seeing John Wall bangin pic.twitter.com/S85ibIxvn3— David Crider (@DavidCrider) September 13, 2020
