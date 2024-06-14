Jonathan Majors To Receive A Perseverance Award, Social Media Gives Up On Accountability

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

We haven’t seen much of actor Jonathan Majors—outside of a few red carpet appearances with his new boo Meagan Good—ever since he quickly went from rising star to fallen convicted abuser after he was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment for violently attacking his now-ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last year, which upended his career and disappointed MCU fans who wanted more of his depiction of Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

But now Majors is surprisingly set to receive an award not many people likely saw coming—the Perseverance Award.

That’s right, according to Bossip, on June 21, in Los Angeles, the Lovecraft Country actor will be presented the prize at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. The event’s press release explained that the award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

Waaaait a minute! Is Majors really getting a Perseverance Award for persevering through the consequences of his own actions after getting convicted for a violent attack on a woman? Do the people who make decisions about who receives what at the Impact Awards believe Majors was actually innocent of what he was found guilty of and has persevered through his false conviction, or do they think convicted abusers are just really brave and resilient for keeping it pushing after being dropped from multiple film and television roles, brand deals and his management team? Who did he “aspire to inspire”—domestic violence convicts who hope to receive their own Perseverance Award one day” What’s going on here?

Anyway, there’s more going on at the award show than a trophy being given to a disgraced actor for whatever weird reason Majors is receiving it. Other stars and public figures who did not fumble their promising careers are also being honored.

From Bossip:

The event will also recognize designer Christian Louboutin with the Innovator Award, Cardi B with the Inspiration Award and Fat Joe with the Culture Award. Held at the Beverly Hilton, Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will also hand out awards to U.S. representative Jasmine Crockett, civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, and rapper Da Brat and wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart.

Congrats to all of the honorees—even Majors.

