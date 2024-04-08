Subscribe
Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time & Gets Probation Over Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 8, 2024

AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Jonathan Majors has avoided any major consequences, but he’ll still have to pay for being found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In court Monday morning, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to a conditional discharge. Both the defense and prosecution agreed that while Majors may have committed a crime, it doesn’t warrant jail time, especially because this is the actor’s first offense, reports The Washington Post.

So, for his offense, he must complete a year-long, in-person battery intervention program in Los Angeles and continue to attend therapy. The actor will also have to pay Jabbari $250 and she’s been granted an order of protection as well.

“Defendant acted as if we were in a lovely relationship, that he cared about me and loved me… the reality is he isolated me from friends and family,” a crying Jabbari told the judge. “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law. I had a career, a life and a body, all of which he has damaged.”

This isn’t the end of this legal saga for Majors after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor and harassment in the second degree. Jabbari filed a civil suit last month alleging accounts of assault, battery and defamation, saying that he’d previously been physically violent towards her.

His alleged attacks include pushing her into a shower door and wall, putting her in a headlock and saying “he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her” before eventually slamming her head against the floor.

Instead of reporting the abuse to the police, Jabbari informed a member of Majors’ team in hopes of aiding his behavior, but it only made things worse, with the lawsuit reading, ” Majors was furious when he learned that Grace had outed him as an abuser.”

See how social media is reacting to the ruling below.

Jonathan Majors
