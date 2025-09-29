Subscribe
Everything You Need To Know About Jordan Brand’s Releases To Celebrate The Jordan 11’s 30th Anniversary

Published on September 29, 2025

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

One of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes from the 1990s was the Jordan 11, and with its 30th anniversary fast approaching, Jordan Brand is planning something special.

Instead of just one pair commemorating its three-decade run, Jordan upped the ante with nine specialty offerings.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

Nike is kicking off its holiday season releases a few months early, beginning with the “Rare Air” colorway, which features a milky white leather upper and a deep blue patent leather mudguard. Jordan is spelled out on the eyelets in red, giving them the same tones as the other “Rare Air” colorways on the 3s and 4s.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

Next up is the “Inner Beast” colorway, which plays into MJ’s “Black Cat” persona, so they’ll be released on Halloween. Available for kids only, the upper is black and features a textured mudguard, a glow-in-the-dark outsole, and a claw-like marking on the heel’s Jumpman.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

Next up is the Pearl colorway, which is set to drop Nov. 11. Like its namesake, they take on the colorway of a pearl, finished off with a pearl-like hangtag and ribbon laces for a softer ladies-only look.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

A little more than a week later, on Nov. 22, the “Mojave” colorway arrives with a soft purple suede upper, inspired by the hues of the Red Rocks at dusk.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

On the same release day, Jordan Brand shows love to Houston next with the “H-Town” colorway, done up in tan suede to match the interior of a car’s trunk, and pays homage to the southern city’s car culture. Rims get a nod too, with metallic detailing on the Jumpman logo, with his ball swapped for a crystal for added bling.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

The last city to get some love is Atlanta, with the “285” colorway, a nod to the 285 interstate that encompasses the city. This colorway remains one of the cleanest, with an entirely white leather upper and milky outsoles. The only hint of colorway is the vibrant sock liner, which represents the city’s rich street art culture.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand /Nike

Jordan Brand heads overseas next, with a China-exclusive model featuring meticulously detailed beading in a clean tan colorway. A rich brown suede mudguard complements it, as does the gum sole. They’ll be available exclusively in-store and online in China starting Dec. 1.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

Jordan will be keeping it classic for its annual Jordan 11 release on Dec. 13 with the return of the “Gamma Blue” colorway, which first debuted in 2013.

Air Jordan 11 30th Anniversary Collection

Source: Jordan Brand / Nike

Looking further ahead to 2026 is the “Tokyo” edition, which exudes luxurious “Cool Grey” vibes, featuring various materials and shades of gray that’ll be released sometime in the spring.

Get a better look at all the releases celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 11 below.

