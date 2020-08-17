HBO , Jurnee Smollett , Lovecraft Country
Cassius Gems: Jurnee Smollett Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As Leti Dandridge In ‘Lovecraft Country’

Posted 6 hours ago

Actors 08.17.20

Lovecraft Country assets

Source: HBO

Jurnee Smollett is low key an OG in this acting game, making her first on-screen appearance back in the early ’90s. As her career continued to heat up, we’ve been blessed to see her in some pretty epic roles — she played Black Canary in Birds of Prey, Nicole Wright in True Blood, and Judith in Tyler Perry‘s Temptation, to name just a few.

Now, Jurnee’s got our attention once more in the new HBO series Lovecraft Country. She plays Leti Dandridge in the Misha Green production, opposite Jonathan Majors.

Lovecraft Country S1E1

Source: HBO

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he meets up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

If it sounds like it’s an intense watch, that’s because it is and just one episode in, viewers can’t get enough — of the show, and especially of Jurnee.

Mostly, she’s being noticed for her superb acting abilities and diverse roles over the span of her career.

In light of the phenomenal actress that she is, we’re showing the beauty some love today. Keep scrolling for some much-needed Jurnee Smollett appreciation.

1. Celebrating her “massive *ss billboard” on Sunset BLVD. Dope!

2. Leti Lewis… absolutely gorgeous.

3. She loves a great book and a powerful quote.

4. If you missed her as Black Canary, there’s no better time to tune in than NOW.

View this post on Instagram

Well that was fun...💛🖤 #blackcanary

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett) on

5. Locking us in with those dangerous eyes.

View this post on Instagram

✨Birdie✨ Makeup: @makeupvincent Hair : @nikkinelms

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett) on

6. And she’s graceful as ever.

7. She loves a good jumpsuit, as do we.

8. Jurnee stands with survivors and openly speaks about her own experiences with harassment in Hollywood.

9. Did we mention she’s beautiful?

View this post on Instagram

🌺🌺🌺 Daazzze

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett (@jurneesmollett) on

10. Join us in celebrating the queen!

