Bingeworthy: A Full List Of Titles Coming To HBO Max in August 2020

As the streaming landscape continues to change, shows are coming and leaving due to licensing agreements.
Peacock, NBC’s new platform, will be taking back The Office soon while HBO Max is taking a hit since all eight JK Rowling movies, from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, will leave the service on August 25th. But with that heavy-hitting movie series leaving, HBO’s streaming service has a slew of new content that will make staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic much easier.
Thankfully all the Batman movies –from Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns to Joel Schumacher’s Batman — will be coming back as will other classics like All the President’s Men and the yearly sports documentary Hard Knocks: Los Angeles. The series follows an NFL team amid training camp, and this season is sure to be even more interesting with COVID-19 affecting all major sports and two teams — Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.–being featured for the first time ever.
Check out the entire list of all the shows and movies coming to HBO Max in August below:
August 1
10,000 BC
All the President’s Men
Altered States
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence
Barefoot in the Park
Barkleys of Broadway
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
The Bear
Bee Season
Before Sunrise
Before Sunset
Biloxi Blues
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blue Crush
The Candidate
Carefree
The Change-Up (Unrated Version)
Chariots of Fire
Contact
The Dark Knight
The Dishwasher
Driving Miss Daisy
Elf
The First Grader
The First Wives Club
Flipper
Flying Down to Rio
Flying Leathernecks
Fool’s Gold
Fracture
The Fugitive
The Gay Divorcee
Get on Up
Go Tell It on the Mountain
Grace Unplugged
Hard to Kill
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension
Highlander IV: Endgame
The Hindenburg
Hours
House of Wax
House Party
House Party 2
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
How to Be a Player
Idiocracy
Interview with the Vampire
Jeremiah Johnson
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jojo Rabbit
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 4: In Space
Leprechaun: Origins
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Lost Boys: The Thirst
The Lost Boys: The Tribe
Love Field
Lovelace
Lying And Stealing
The Marine
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Marvin’s Room
Maverick
Monkeybone
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
Murder at 1600
The Mustang
My Blue Heaven
My Sister’s Keeper
Nell
New Year’s Eve
Ocean’s Eleven
On Dangerous Ground
On Golden Pond
Phantom
Pi
Raise the Titanic
Roberta
Romeo Must Die
Savages
Say It Isn’t So
Serendipity
Skyline
South Central
Spy Game
Steven Universe: The Movie
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle
Striptease
Swing Time
They Live by Night
Things Never Said
Three Days of the Condor
Time Bandits
Top Hat
Two Minutes of Fame
Walk the Line
Wedding Crashers
Without Limits
Yes Man
August 2
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, series finale
August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho (Season 1)
Promised Neverland (Season 1)
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp (Documentary Premiere)
August 6
An American Pickle (Film Premiere
Doom Patrol (Season 2 Finale)
Esme & Roy (Season 2B)
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries (Documentary Premiere)
August 7
Habla Now
August 8
Richard Jewell
August 9
Perry Mason (Season finale)
August 11
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles (Series premiere)
August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn
August 13
Infinity Train (Season 3 premiere)
August 14
Carmen y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola)
August 18
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
August 16
Lovecraft Country (Series premiere)
August 18
Looney Tunes (Batch 3)
Smurfs (Season 2)
August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother)
August 22
Queen & Slim
August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
August 24
I May Destroy You (Season finale)
August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
August 28
Seneca
Steven Universe Future
August 29
The Way Back
Leaving
August 25
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
August 28
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
August 31
42nd Street
A Perfect World
Adam’s Rib
Along Came Polly
Cabaret
Dumb & Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
Good Will Hunting
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Love Actually
Magic Mike
Megamind
Misery
Monsters Vs. Aliens
Mystic River
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird
The Adjustment Bureau
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Unforgiven
Veronica Mars
You’ve Got Mail