Kandi Burruss Dragged By Her Legs, Hips & Body On Twitter For Claiming Xscape Could Beat Destiny’s Child In A VERZUZ Battle

Kandi Burruss got a bit bold during a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.
Singer/songwriter turned reality television star, and businesswoman Kandi Burruss has been the subject of social media chatter. Her song titled “Legs, Hips, Body from a stage play several years ago went viral on TikTok and is now the subject of hilarious meme videos.
Now, she is getting dragged for an interesting comment she made on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the episode, Cohen asked Burress and music producer Lil John in a game of “Who Do You Ver-Suspect?” who they believed would win hypothetical matchups between Jay-Z and Kanye West, Patti LaBelle, and Diana Ross and Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.
Cohen decided to spice things up a bit and asked his two guests who would win a VERZUZ battle between Destiny’s Child vs. Xscape.
“Oh, really?! We the OGs,” Kandi Burress proudly proclaimed in response to Cohen. Lil John cosigned Burress’ assessment chanting “Xscape” in the background.
As expected, Twitter and Beyhive rolled their eyes virtually at Burress’ comments. “The amount of hits that Destiny’s child has…. What Xscape gon do….. Put What we need is understanding, Kickin it, and Who can you run to on repeat?????,” one Twitter user wrote.
Another user attributed Burress’s confidence to Beyonce not showing up to the VERZUZ battle. “Its also super easy to say because she knows Beyonce would never show up,” the user’s tweet read.
Don’t get it twisted. Kandi Burress has penned many hits, and Xscape is a legendary R&B group, but are they on the same level as Destiny’s Child, let alone Beyonce?
That’s the million-dollar question, and we will most definitely never get the answer to it, but at the same time, you have to admire Kandi Burruss and her confidence.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty