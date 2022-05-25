Kandi Burruss Dragged By Her Legs, Hips & Body On Twitter For Claiming Xscape Could Beat Destiny’s Child In A VERZUZ Battle

Cohen decided to spice things up a bit and asked his two guests who would win a VERZUZ battle between Destiny’s Child vs. Xscape.

“Oh, really?! We the OGs,” Kandi Burress proudly proclaimed in response to Cohen. Lil John cosigned Burress’ assessment chanting “Xscape” in the background.

As expected, Twitter and Beyhive rolled their eyes virtually at Burress’ comments. “The amount of hits that Destiny’s child has…. What Xscape gon do….. Put What we need is understanding, Kickin it, and Who can you run to on repeat?????,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another user attributed Burress’s confidence to Beyonce not showing up to the VERZUZ battle. “Its also super easy to say because she knows Beyonce would never show up,” the user’s tweet read.

Don’t get it twisted. Kandi Burress has penned many hits, and Xscape is a legendary R&B group, but are they on the same level as Destiny’s Child, let alone Beyonce?