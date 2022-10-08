Stephen A. Smith Talks About Ass Eating, Twitter Immediately Gets The Ick

You may not always agree with Stephen A. Smith, but the man is always entertaining.

The ESPN pundit recently sat down with internet personality and boxer Jake Paul for his BS With Jake Paul podcast. And even though he was being interviewed virtually, he ensured his swag was still felt in the building when Paul’s girlfriend, Julia Rose, started with an odd line of questioning. It was even more interesting because Smith rarely shares any details about his personal life.

“This is probably the most important question of the night. Don’t bullsh-t,” Rose said.

After Smith confirmed that he doesn’t bullsh-t, the model proceeded to ask the question. “Do you, Stephen A., eat ass?” she asked.

Smith firmly responded that he’s never participated in the activity, saying, “No. Never. I don’t have to. That’s a God’s honest answer.”

Rose accepted the answer and went a little further on the topic by asking, “Have you gotten your ass eaten?”

“That’s private,” Smith responds calmly with a smirk on his face.

Smith’s comedic timing with his response was hilarious and had Rose, Paul, and everyone else on set laughing hysterically.

“Stephen A. Smith gets his ass eaten,” Paul yelled as he jumped out of his seat.

Of course, Twitter got a hold of the news of Smith’s love for getting his groceries eaten and had the jokes ready. Check out some of the best reactions below: