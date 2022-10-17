Kanye West To Purchase “Uncancellable” Social Media Platform Parler, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West’s buffoonery has reached new levels.

Not only is he still feeling the aftereffects of being on the Drink Champs podcast but now he’s putting money behind his ideas. West is currently planning to purchase Parler, the alternative social media platform that’s been a breeding ground for conservatives.

Parler’s parent company made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning with CEO George Farmer signifying that the business deal will be a huge factor in restoring free speech.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” Farmer said.

Ye wants to use the platform –which prides itself on being uncancellable despite being temporarily banned from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store– as an outlet to do what he loves most; having outlandish opinions.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in a release by Parler.

As part of the announcement, Parler also revealed Ye’s account on the platform which already has around 3,000 followers.

Ye’s latest business move signifies how close he’s becoming with right-winged politics, after all, Farmer, the current CEO of Parler is the husband of conservative pundit Candace Owens.

Owens has a budding new friendship with Ye, who attended the premiere of her documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM just last week.

Ye referenced the documentary while on the Drink Champs podcast when he said George Floyd’s death was a result of fentanyl and that Derek Chauvin’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

However, the facts disprove that, because 2021 court documents state that while there was fentanyl in his system, it wasn’t a fatal amount, and the cause of death was ruled “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” after an independent autopsy was commissioned by Floyd’s family.

See how Twitter is reacting to Kanye buying Parler below: