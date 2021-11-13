Twitter Reacts To Billionaire Kanye West Admitting He Bootlegs OnlyFans Content From Reddit

If there’s one rapper who’s bound to give you quotables, even in part 2 of an interview… it’s Kanye West.

After the wildly successful sitdown with N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs last week, West had more to say, and the podcast did a follow-up–something they never do. So West got a chance to introduce Larry Hoover’s son, who shed light on his father’s imprisonment and also his estranged wife’s career goals as a lawyer.

But if you’re a true Ye fan, you know that the longer he’s given a platform, the more obscure topics he brings up, and this time it was OnlyFans.

The subscription-based service has exploded in popularity over the past few years as it allowed amateur content creators to set their own prices and cut out the middle man. Many of those people who made major cash thanks to the service are both men and women shooting adult content. Sometimes people are unhappy with subscription services so they, unfortunately, look for the content on other platforms and it would seem that West, a billionaire does the same. He admitted that he gets the content from Reddit.

“Let me tell you, OnlyFans. Women, when they were doing it, it wasn’t particularly for power, it was more attention,” he admitted on Drink Champs. “‘Cause in general, a woman wants their flowers, they want their attention. With men, we lower our power for just desire. Men, we just be horny. And then we gon’ text these girls or DM or whatever. I get my OnlyFans off of Reddit. I bootleg the OnlyFans. All these OnlyFanners gonna be so mad at me: ‘You, as an artist, would you want people to bootleg that shit?!'”

West’s practices are messed up, and not paying someone for their services –including sex workers– is wrong.

He previously opened up about his addiction to porn during an interview with Zane Lowe in 2019, claiming that it started with Playboy at age five and it’s still a habit he was trying to kick.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Ye’s thirsty actions: