Keke Palmer Remixes Crystal Water’s Iconic Hit “Pure Love” For Google’s “Black-Owned Friday” Shopping Initiative

Black Friday has come and gone, but the shopping continues. Google continues to put Black-owned businesses front and center with help from the US Black Chambers Inc. Keke Palmer is also on board this year to help get the word out.

Officially launching on the start of the holiday shopping, Black Friday, Google’s “Black-Owned Friday” is back. The initiative is the product of Google and the US Black Chambers Inc. “to inspire and encourage consumers to shop their values and support Black-owned businesses this holiday season,” the announcement emails states.

Like in previous years, Google has enlisted the help of famous Black musicians. This year, the tech giants tapped multihyphenate and entrepreneur Keke Palmer for a film that turned Black Friday into an interactive shopping experience.

Previous names include Ludacris, Normani, T-Pain, and Flo Milli.

In the film, directed by Andre Muir, the Big Boss herself remixes the iconic 90s hit “Pure Love” while highlighting popular Black-owned businesses and brands with an appearance from the song’s crafter, Crystal Waters.

“People know me as Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer because I am all about taking care of business,” Palmer said. “I love supporting small businesses, and as an entrepreneur myself, I’m particularly invested in the support of Black-owned businesses. So when Google approached me for their fourth annual Black-owned Friday campaign, my response was “100%.”

“This project has been a real highlight to my year and working with Keke has been amazing! I love the energy she brought to the single! I’m truly grateful that she and Google chose a song near and dear to my heart for this important project. I love everything it stands for and the voice it brings to help empower black-owned businesses,” Waters added.

While the initiative is centered around Black Friday, you can still bring up Google’s power search engine tool to shop the 12 Black-owned businesses, 25 Black-owned brands, and 50+ individual products featured in this year’s Black-Owned Friday initiative on Small Business Saturday, Christmas, birthday’s and more.

Google has curated a landing page featuring items from 100% Black-owned businesses.

You can watch the video and a list of some Black-owned businesses participating in the gallery below.

Photo: Google / Keke Palmer x Google Black-Owned Friday

1. Shop McMullen (Oakland) Source:Shop McMullen Sherri McMullen stands as a true trailblazer in the realm of fashion, defined by her innovative vision and unwavering commitment to empowerment. In 2007, leveraging her extensive executive buying experience, she founded McMullen, an independent luxury destination nestled within the culturally vibrant city of Oakland. With a profound dedication to advocating for BIPOC designers, Sherri has harnessed her global network of fashion supporters to uplift emerging talents, many of whom have risen to become prominent voices in the industry, such as Diotima, Khiry, Christopher John Rogers, Aisling Camps, and numerous others. You can visit Shop McMullen’s website by heading here.

2. Black Ensemble Theater (Chicago) Source:Black Ensemble Theater Black Ensemble Theater (BE), Founded in 1976 by the phenomenal actress, producer, and playwright Jackie Taylor, has grown from a small community arts organization to a vibrant nationally and internationally renowned arts institution.

3. Cleo’s (Chicago) Source:Cleo's Thanks to Chef Kristen Ashley, the chef behind Cleo’s Southern Cuisine in Bronzeville, her Creole and southern-style food has drawn such acclaim throughout the city that it has been known to draw lines around the block. This owner/chef brings her elevated fast-casual Creole southern comfort food to the neighborhood where she was raised, and seeing that this flagship location is staffed completely by her family, it is her hope to continue bringing a welcoming family vibe to her customers of which they have fallen in love with.

4. The Silver Room (Chicago) Source:The Silver Room Founded in 1997 by Owner Eric Williams, The Silver Room is a Chicago Institution and brand whose mission is to create a global community through art and culture.

5. Mister Ok’s Essentials (Portland) Source:Mister Ok's Essentials Home and Body product store. A message from the Mister Ok’s owners: Breathing is severe, and we do it without thinking twice about what’s in the air, especially when a candle is burning. We never question what chemicals might be filling the space. Instead, we examine what scent it is that instantly brings us joy or creates a mental note of never purchasing that brand or scent because of the experience. We use the highest quality oils paired with a wooden wick to eliminate soot and 100% soy wax for longevity. Our products create experiences, from purchasing a finished candle to pouring one in your own home with your loved ones for family night.

6. Studio Six Nine Hair Design (Portland) Source:Studio Six Nine Hair Design Herman Brame Sr. was one of Portland’s early African American Entrepreneurs. He settled in Vanport after serving in World War 2 in the late 1940’s. As a Barber and visionary, he establishes Cherry St. Barber Shop. Later, he opened Tillamook St. Barbershop and the current salon/ barber shop, which has been renamed Studio Six Nine Hair Design. Herman Brame passed away on April 28th, 2004. Herman is survived by his wife, Earnestine Brame, and four children. Herman L. Brame, Rickey M. Brame, Sandra M. Brame, and E. Louise Brame–Spears. The Brame family is continuing to keep their father’s dream alive. Today, Studio Six Nine Hair Design is under the ownership of Rickey Brame and his daughter Cher’e Nichole. The number one goal is to continue the legacy of a successful black-owned entity and carry that legacy to the generations of the future. The Stylists at the salon are currently offering the newest and most innovative styles, cuts, hair coloring, and hair weaving to the community in a friendly and comfortable, safe & sanitized environment that feels like home.

7. Celsious (New York) Source:Celsious “Celsious is co-founded by Corinna and Theresa Williams, two sisters who harnessed their professional expertise in fashion and design, their love of the environment, and obsession with all things clean to provide unmatched laundry services in NYC and a curated online shop for those who want to recreate their eco-friendly laundry experience at home.

8. Lips Cafe Source:Lips Cafe Per Lips Cafe: In less than 2 years, we’ve become a staple in the community and a staple in a remote worker’s schedule. Overall, we’ve built out the space to be a collaborative creative hub, creating a space for artwork, merch, and local chef’s foods within the space and an event space to be used by upcoming creatives and home of our monthly brunches. Daily we’re visited for our made-to-order Caribbean menu, any coffee drink you can think of, and now, any nightcap. We’ve become the place to start and end your day with and a place for your morning espresso and your old-fashioned, a place to meet a new creative or one of your neighbors. It all begins with an idea. Maybe you want to launch a business. Maybe you want to turn a hobby into something more. Or maybe you have a creative project to share with the world. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference.

9. RollerCade (Detroit) Source:RollerCade Detroit Detroit’s oldest, Black-owned skating rink has been in the community for 70 years. RollerCade is a legendary community hub, and for Detroiters and all visiting skaters, it carries an unmatched feeling of history and legacy. In 1955, Leroy and Johnnie Mae Folks opened RollerCade on Schaefer Highway. “It was during a time of segregation, so the Black children didn’t have many options, but this was a place they could go to,” said Folks’ grandchild Janine. The founders of Rollercade Detroit have eight children and 25 grandchildren — who they hope will carry the torch. “I learned more here than I did in school. My mother actually ran the rink from 55 to 1989 when she passed away,” said grandson Earl. black-owned businesses,black-owned friday,rollercade detroit

10. Luxury Strike Bowling (Detroit) Source:Luxury Strike Bowling Terrence Jackson Jr. grew up in a family that supported him in exploring less traditional pathways as an entrepreneur. He is now the owner and CEO of Luxury Strike Bowling Alley, the world’s first mobile bowling alley. After years of planning, he decided to sell his condos and make his dreams come true – connecting people and businesses through the art and love of bowling. black-owned businesses,black-owned friday,luxury strike bowling

11. Studio Detroit Dance Center Source:Studio Detroit Dance Center About the Studio Detroit Dance Center: A native Detroiter and national award-winning performer Angela Blocker-Loyd began dancing at age 4 and grew to become an esteemed dance instructor by age 15, after learning from several Detroit-based dance studios, including Wendy’s School of Dance, Freedom Dance Expressions, and Fem Fatale Dance Studio.

12. Critter Care Animal Hospital (Houston) Critter Care Animal Hospital is a Black women-owned animal hospital in Houston, Texas.

13. Mo’ Better Brews (Houston) Mo’ Better Brews is a vegan Breakfast Restaurant located in Houston.

14. Fresh Houwse Grocery (Houston) Founded by the dynamic duo of Jeremy Peaches and Ivy Walls, Fresh Houwse Grocery is not your typical grocery store. It’s a labor of love, a farmer-owned, community-operated gem nestled right in the heart of your neighborhood. At Fresh Houwse Grocery, we’re all about supporting local farmers and promoting sustainability. We source our produce directly from the hands that tend to the soil, ensuring that you get the freshest, most flavorful ingredients for your table. Our commitment to quality is what sets us apart. But we’re not just a grocery store; we’re a vibrant community hub. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted with warm smiles and a sense of togetherness. We’re here to connect, share, and create memories with our neighbors. From education classes to seasonal festivals,

15. Dr. Michael J. Payne, DDS | Family & Cosmetic Dentistry (Los Angeles) Source:Dr. Michael J. Payne, DDS | Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Dr. Michael Payne is a Southern California native, having grown up in the Inland Empire and attended UCLA, where he majored in Biology. He later attended the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, renowned in the profession as one of the finest dental schools in the world. A firm believer in continuing education, he is a graduate of Esthetic Professionals, a premier postgraduate dental education center. He is the owner of a family-oriented dental practice with an emphasis in implant dentistry, reconstructive dentistry, and cosmetic dentistry in Santa Monica, California. Dr. Payne is widely recognized for his wonderful chair-side manner and the beautiful smiles he creates. He has the unique ability to interpret his patient’s desires and dreams and turn them into reality. As a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Michael Payne is proud to offer a wealth of sophisticated dental procedures, resulting in the finest care that modern dentistry has to offer.

16. Select Auto Parts & Sales (Milwaukee) Source:Select Auto Parts & Sales Natasha Broxton learned the ins and outs of the recycling business by osmosis. Her husband, Eric, has been in the industry for 30 years. “He’s in and around this industry a lot, picking up knowledge as he goes, and then he is sharing it with me,” Broxton said. Now Broxton believes she’s the only Black female owner of an indoor salvage yard in the state. “When you think of women (owning businesses), you think of nail salons, hair salons, and all that. Let’s get out of those stereotypes,” Broxton said. She opened Select Auto Parts & Sales in 2015, a year after the couple bought the building, clearing 45,000 tires within a matter of months. Since then, she has grown the business, carving out a niche that separates her from traditional salvage yards. **Less than 2% of businesses in the Milwaukee area are Black-owned (according to Milwaukee Sentinal), but they are making an indelible mark in the city.

17. Crazy Plant Bae (New Orleans) Crazy Plant Bae is a 3-generation family-owned business. We are a team of 5 women: Margaret, the original Plant Bae, 3 the hard way sisters & Mackenzie, the pint-sized boss of it all! For over 40 years, this family has spread plant joy, always loved plants, and loves to share that love with our exceptional plant community.

18. Bloom & Plume Maurice Harris is a Los Angeles-based artist who is best known as the visionary behind Bloom & Plume, a bespoke floral design studio located in Echo Park. Maurice’s unique point of view, sense of humor, craftsmanship, and dedication to his community has made him both one of the most sought-after floral designers in Los Angeles and one of the most followed florists on Instagram. Harris’ clients include some of the biggest names in Hollywood as well as top-tier brands such as Louis Vuitton, The Row, Goop, Opening Ceremony, Dior, Nike, Gucci, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Warby Parker, MOCA and LACMA among others. Harris has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, LA Times, Hollywood Reporter, Saint Heron, Rip + Tan, and appeared on air for Viceland. Additionally, Harris’ art career has been emerging with a flower sculpture at MOCA, photography at the San Diego Art Institute and a performance piece at the Broad. Most recently, you can see him on his TV show “Centerpiece” for Quibi and the upcoming “Full Bloom” for HBOMax.