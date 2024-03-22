Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s Album, Social Media In Shambles

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar has no interest in being named in this era’s Big Three of rap, alongside J. Cole and Drake.

Drake and Lamar have had a prickly relationship since the latter’s 2013 “Control” verse, where he name-dropped nearly all the hottest rappers of the time and vowed to murder them on the track.

Though he said it was just part of hip-hop’s competitive culture, Drake took it personally, and they’ve been trading barbs ever since.

The aged beef has been on hold for a while, but Lamar reignited it when he delivered a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You, on a track titled “Like That.”

Lamar’s name isn’t listed on the song, so it surprised everyone when he followed up Future’s first verse with some pointed remarks at Drake and, surprisingly, Cole too.

“F-ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches,” he rapped, referencing “First Person Shooter,” a song that Drake shares with Cole on For All the Dogs.

K. Dot came back around to the topic a few bars later, saying, “M-therf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me,” referencing Cole’s verse on “First Person Shooter” when he touted that the three contemporaries are indeed The Big Three.

He returns to just firing off at Drake by dissing his albums and comparing their rivalry to the parallel careers of Prince and Michael Jackson.

“And your best work is a light pack/ N-gga, Prince outlived Mike Jack’/ N-gga, bum, ‘fore all your dogs gettin’ buried/ That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary,” he rapped.

As expected, social media is blowing up with hilarious takes about Lamar’s latest verse.

Check out some of the best reactions below.