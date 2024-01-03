Kevin Hart Sues Former Assistant And Tasha K For Extortion, Social Media Approves

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Some people never learn. But in this latest episode of (alleged) celebrity shenanigans, that phrase could equally apply to actor/comedian Kevin Hart or YouTuber Tasha K.

Hart is suing Tasha K, whose government name is LaTasha Kebe, and his former personal assistant, Miesha Shakes, after an interview on Kebe’s channel, Unwine With Tasha K, where Shakes shared her allegations that Hart is cheating on his wife, Eniko, at his workplace.

Per People, Shakes said in the interview that ran on the channel on Dec. 22 that Hart is not only a cheater, he’s a gambling addict.

Shakes worked with Hart for three years, between 2017 and 2020. She is being sued for violating the non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement she signed with the Lift actor. In addition, his lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court says that Shakes made “false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.”

The lawsuit also reads, “Notwithstanding the truth or falsity of any such statements, Shakes would only have had knowledge regarding such subjects as a result of her employment with Hart and Hartbeat.”

Hart is suing both women for civil extortion and invasion of privacy (public disclosure of private facts). Shakes is also being sued for breach of contract and defamation, and Kebe is also being sued for “interference with contractual relations.”

In 2022, Kebe lost a libel lawsuit with Cardi B, who received a $4 million-dollar judgment that has yet to be completely repaid. Hart’s suit acknowledged that history, saying, “Kebe has an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”

Hart alleges that someone who identified themselves as part of Kebe’s camp reached out to Hart’s camp offering a deal to keep the interview from coming to light for $250,000.

Six years ago, Hart apologized after footage of him having sex with another woman went viral. That video was also part of an extortion attempt. Eniko Hart was eight months pregnant with their son Kenzo at the time and now the couple also shares a three-year-old daughter, Kaori. They’ve been married since 2016.

In Kevin’s 2019 Netflix doc, Don’t F**k This Up, Eniko responded to the cheating scandal, saying she found out via a DM.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’”

She added, “You publicly humiliated me. Your whole everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media. It was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you’re gonna do, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”

The couple did post a joint Happy New Year message on Tuesday.

Kevin’s latest movie Lift, directed by F. Gary Gray and co-starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw comes out on Netflix on Jan. 12.

