Subscribe
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Claims The Moon Landing “Didn’t Happen,” Social Media Dogpiles & Debates

Published on October 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 27, 2025

Source: Aeon / Getty

With her drama-filled life —which has paved the way for her reality TV career and side quests that turn into billion-dollar businesses— Kim Kardashian is known for sparking internet debates.

But on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, she revealed her latest hot take yet while the cameras followed her around on the set of her show All’s Fair.

Related Stories

While cohost Sarah Paulson is getting her makeup touched up, Kardashian explains her case for believing the moon landing was fake. She tells Paulson about a Buzz Aldrin interview she was reading, in which he was asked about the scariest part of the trek.

“He goes ‘there was no scariest moment’ because it didn’t happen. It could have been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen,” she said. Kardashian adds that the truth is coming out now because “he’s gotten old and he slurs…”

“So I think it didn’t happen,” the reality star says, while Paulson politely promises to go on a “massive” and “serious” deep dive on the topic.

In confession, Kardashian admits that falling down conspiracy rabbit holes is pretty typical for her.

Another clip shows Kardashian hanging in her trailer, with a montage of all her reasons for calling it fake splices together, like the flag blowing despite there being no gravity on the moon, the space boots in the museum are different from the ones shown on the video, and there are no stars in the background.

The 1969 moon landing was a major victory in the USA’s space race against the Soviet Union, marking the first time a human set foot on the moon. Alongside Aldrin was pilot Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong, who famously said “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” as they planted the American flag on the moon’s surface. So while the cultural significance has always been important, there have always been skeptics.

Kardashian is cool with people not agreeing with her, saying they’ll think “crazy no matter what,” and laughs as she tells them, “go to TikTok, see for yourself.”

See how social media is reacting to Kardashian’s claims below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Tags

Kim Kardashian moon

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Master P And The No Limit Soldiers Reunion - Huntsville, AL

No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Still Alive After Premature Reports Of Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

15 Items
Pop Culture

Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close