Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 18) afternoon within moments of each other, and the slander has been non-stop ever since.

In case you missed it, on Friday (Dec. 17) the Brooklyn Nets blinked, and decided to do a 180 on their previous stance and now allow Irving to be a part-time player. Assuming he’s still unvaccinated, the point guard would only play away games out of state and would be AWOL against the Knicks, too. The irony of the Nets decided to do this as their is a COVID surge thanks to the Omicron variant was not lost on anyone, but here we are.

Well today, a scenario many predicted would happen, has already occurred. The slander of the inevitable has been quite…spirited, to say the lest. Peep the best of it in the gallery.

We do sincerely wish Irving a speedy recovery if he indeed has the Rona (could be a false positive, right?).