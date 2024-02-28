Kyrie Irving Officially Unveils His 1st Signature ANTA Sneaker

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Eyes are usually on Kyrie Irving‘s speedy footwork, but earlier this month, you may have been looking at his swift movement for another reason: new sneakers.

At the top of February, Irving’s Dallas Mavericks were taking on his ex-team, the Brooklyn Nets. He marked the occasion by debuting his first signature sneaker with ANTA, and we’ve got an official announcement.

Dubbed the ANTA KAI 1, his shoe with the Chinese sportswear brand was donned in a deep purple with hits of rich pink, gold and off-white soles.

More than a vibrant offering, the designs found on the heel of the shoe pay homage to Irving’s Native American roots, with capabilities of supernatural strength, agility, focus and speed. The kicks even draw inspiration from ancient hieroglyphics, and the design language proudly represents Irving’s code, with a nod to his career with the words “The Journey is the reward” etched on the midsole.

Even the rubber outsole –which consists of threading– is a nod to his tribal roots, but there’s a ton of technology in the shoe that also lends itself to Irving’s game.

“The silhouette’s aerodynamic contours echo Kyrie’s slick, gravity-defying transitions and crossovers,” reads the press release. The shoe’s shape is meant to look aerodynamic to portray Kyrie’s unorthodox maneuvers and transitioning while on the court. Every warrior needs their amour when going into battle. Here is a good example with a forefoot lockdown strap for protection.”

There’s a carbon fiber midfoot plate that makes sure he stays put and a lightweight midsole to help keep up with Irving’s fast-moving cuts, jumps and pull-ups.

For his new shoe, the New Jersey native wanted to ensure the design process was equally linked to his athletic ability as it was his ancestral roots.

“As Chief Creative Officer and a player, I’ve woven the essence of my heritage and my heart for basketball into the design of ANTA KAI 1. This is more than a shoe; it embodies our ancestors’ strength and the future we’re building. Every detail, from the hieroglyphics to the aerodynamic shape, tells the story of where we’ve been and where we’re going. Join me in stepping into this new chapter,” Irving said.

The Anta KAI 1 officially drops March 6 for $125. If you want to go the extra mile to secure your pair, you can join the waitlist here.

Get a better look at Irving’s first signature sneaker with ANTA below.