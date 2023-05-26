Kyrie Irving Says “Leave Me The F-ck Out Of This” Amid Free Agency Rumors, Twitter Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Is Kyrie Irving trending again? Of Course. But thankfully, it has nothing to do with eclectic opinions and everything to do with what team he could be suiting up for next season.

Irving does his best to steer clear of social media, but with all the rumors about him teaming up with LeBron James again or if he’ll stick with Luka Doncic to make a run at the title again forced the star to hop on Instagram Live.

He arrived on the platform with a simple request: don’t believe the gossip and let him enjoy his summer, with a special message for pundits who think they already know his alliances.

“I’m a free agent this summer, but I’m in no rush to make a decision. When [media personalities] speak on my name and they’re talking about potential teams that I’m going to, can y’all please, respectfully, please stop paying attention to that,” he said.

When it came to fans guessing his landing spot, he took a similar approach but was much more lighthearted.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitter. All y’all fan bases. It is still the…Conference Finals…Can you please leave me the f-ck out of this?” he asked while laughing. “Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are …I see all y’all mentions, I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill…I love y’all.”

But the rumors are ablaze, especially since the Denver Nuggets defeated James, and it’s clear he’ll need more pieces to make a run at the finals next season. Some believe that James hinting at retirement was just a way to pressure Lakers brass Rob Pelinka to acquire Irving by any means necessary over the summer.

Irving is in a handshake agreement with the Dallas Mavericks to sign a long-term deal, but with his flaky ways and James’ unprecedented influence in front-office conversations, you never know what could happen.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Irving asking fans to quiet down on the rumors about his NBA future below.