Las Vegas Aces Complete Sweep To Win WNBA Championship, Social Media Salutes Dynasty

Published on October 11, 2025

2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Now that the sweep is over, it’s official: the Las Vegas Aces are your 2025 WNBA champions.

The writing was on the wall from the beginning as the Aces led the Phoenix Mercury 31-21 at the conclusion of the first quarter, while maintaining 55% shooting. Not much changed once the first half was over, with the Mercury trailing 54-38.

The Mercury began to chart a comeback in the fourth quarter when they went on an 8-0 run, getting as close as 76-70 with about eight minutes left before their ultimate collapse.

You can’t forget about A’ja Wilson’s last-second game-winning shot in Game 3, and she was just as laser-focused on the final game, notching 31 points and nine rebounds.

She was a massive part of the reason the Aces led the entire game, which earned her the Finals MVP honor, and she wasn’t shy to breathe a sigh of relief in the victorious press conference. As the WNBA’s first four-time MVP arrived at the mic wearing oversized ski goggles after the locker room’s celebratory champagne shower, she carried a pink tambourine that she shook with each answer.

“This is a symbol of the joyfulness we have right now,” a smiling Wilson said. “I’m just so grateful to be with this bunch — and that’s not the alcohol talking.”

Despite the loss, the Mercury had some solid performances from players like Kahleah Copper, who scored 30 points, and Alyssa Thomas, who contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts was frustrated with his team’s play and even got ejected after two technical fouls in rapid succession while trying to manage a team without forward Satou Sabally. But even Tibbetts had to acknowledge the unstoppable presence the Aces have had in not only winning four consecutive games, but three out of four WNBA championships in the last four years.

Aces coach Becky Hammon emotionally addressed the media, expressing her pride in her team.

“I love being their coach, I love being their coach. I love being their friend, and I would be on phone calls for them,” she said. “I love pushing them..I am invested in their greatness, in getting that out of them every day, and I know I am here too with all of them along this journey, especially this year, and this year it’s different because it was different.”

See social media’s reaction to the historic win below.

