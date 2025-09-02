Phoenix Mercury Upset Lynx | Biggest Surprise of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs just delivered a shocker—the Phoenix Mercury upset the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx to advance . Despite being written off at the start of the year, Phoenix retooled its roster, added DeWanna Bonner, and found new chemistry—especially playing alongside her wife on the court. The Lynx, dominant most of the season behind Napheesa Collier, faltered after Collier’s injury and head coach Cheryl Reeve’s suspension for criticizing officiating . Still, few expected Phoenix to pull it off. With the Fever pushing the Aces to a Game 5 even without Caitlin Clark, the WNBA Playoffs have been full of surprises. Are you more shocked by Phoenix knocking out Minnesota, or Indiana nearly toppling the defending champs? Let us know in the comments!