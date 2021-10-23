Twitter Hilariously Reacts To LeBron James Trash Talking Cam Payne: “You Need To Stay Humble”

The Los Angeles Lakers might be down bad.

The team’s got some big names like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, but their season’s not getting off to a good start. In their first two contests, the team fell to the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

This surely isn’t how the team expected to kick the season off with such a star-studded squad, yet James is already in his trash-talking bag. While defending Cam Payne, the Sun was able to drive past James twice for easy layups, which led to James barking on him the next time the king was taking a break.

Video from the sideline shows James saying, “You talking sh-t now. You need to stay humble now! You was at home a year and a half ago, and now you wanna pop off.”

The video then shows Payne responding to James as the Lakers inbounded the ball, although it’s not clear what he is saying.

While the beef between the Lakers and Suns isn’t deep-seated, the two were well acquainted last season as the Suns destroyed the 7th ranked Lakers 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to the hilariously rare candid moment from James: