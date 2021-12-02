Lakers’ LeBron James Tests Negative For COVID-19 In Consecutive Tests, LeFishy Trends

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James can breathe a sigh of relief.

ESPN reports LeBron James has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols after producing two negative PCR tests within 24 hours, the league announced on Thursday (Dec.2). The Los Angeles Lakers all-star is now eligible to suit up against Staples Center rivals The Los Angeles Clippers on Friday (Dec.3).

The news comes after LeBron James sent out a cryptic tweet questioning his positive test on Wednesday (Dec.1) after it was announced he was entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

“The NBA said James’ tests “delivered conflicting results,” including a positive test that was collected Monday. Additional testing confirmed that James “is not a positive test,” the league said,” ESPN reports.

Of course, Twitter wasted no time with the reactions and got “LeFishy” trending on the social media platform, thinking it’s rather suspicious James was cleared to play, claiming “he put in a call.” Another user hilariously wrote, “LeFishy expelled COVID from his body in order to bring pain to the Clippers and Celtics. true laker.”

Whatever the case might be, LeBron James is back after missing only one game giving the Lakers fans much-needed relief after fearing the prospect of James missing several games.

You can peep more “LeFishy” reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty