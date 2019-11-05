THICC: 14 Photos Of Lil Wayne’s Maybe-Bae La’Tecia Thomas

Lil Wayne has had nothing but the finest of women at his side throughout his career — and in 2019, we are happy to inform you that ain’t sh*t change.

Fans have been speculating that the iconic rapper has been dating plus size model La’Tecia Thomas for a while now. And recently, the unconfirmed couple went viral when Thomas posted a photo in which she’s sporting an engagement ring. Is Weezy getting ready to tie the knot?

If he is, we’re not mad at the new love of his life AT ALL. She’s fine as all hell… no, like, FINE fine y’all. Seriously. See some photos below.