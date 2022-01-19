Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ To Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s, Just 200 Pairs

It’s been a month and change since the shocking passing of fashion designer giant Virgil Abloh and though he’s not with us anymore in the physical his creations will continue to keep his legacy alive and sneakerheads will have a chance to own one of his last collaborations come next week.

On January 26th Sotheby will be auctioning off 200 pairs of the Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 that Virgil put together before passing away.

Having made their debut at the Louis Vuitton SS22 “Amen Break” runway last summer, the sneakers were all the rage amongst sneakerheads who were eagerly awaiting a release date and they’ve now got one, but it isn’t going to be an average drop or even a raffle. The release will come via auction and with only 200 pairs available you know these will be going up to the thousands as product and particular sizes will be extremely limited. Just look at the numbers below.

Bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1’s will open up on January 26 at the tune of $2,000 and going on until February 8. Each pair comes with the a Louis Vuitton pilot case that also includes a luggage tag in the shape of the Nike Swoosh, and is exclusive to the auction.

On the positive side 100% of the sale’s proceeds will go towards The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which with the help of the Fashion Scholarship Fund, works to support the education of academically promising Black, African-American, and African students. So not only will you be getting some extremely limited kicks, but you’ll also be helping a great cause when it’s all said and done.

Don’t be surprised if these end up selling for five figures because Virgil was beloved by many and anything related to his genius is considered priceless by millions. As soon as word of his passing hit the internet, resale prices for Off-White Nikes, Jordans, and Converse sneakers went through the roof with many sneakerheads running to own a pair of Virgil Abloh remixed footwear. Though the craze has since died down, demand and hype for his future releases are still as high as can be. These will be no different.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

Will you be bidding on a pair come January 26? Let us know in the comment section below.