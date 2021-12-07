Kanye & Drake Among Many At Memorial Service For Virgil Abloh In Chicago

The sudden and tragic passing of cultural icon and designer Virgil Abloh has been commemorated with many heartfelt tributes. Many of his friends and collaborators including Kanye West and Drake got their chance to say goodbye to him in a private memorial service held in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The memorial service for the visionary artist was held on Monday (December 6th) at the Museum of Contemporary Art with Pastor Don C overseeing the service. The museum, which hosted an exhibit dedicated to his work in 2019, had the front of the building adorned with a banner bearing his last name and had white, brown, and pink flowers arranged throughout. Abloh’s wife, Shannon, and their two children along with his sister and parents were in attendance at the memorial, and Kanye West sat with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and North West, their eldest child. Also in attendance were Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean, model Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

TMZ also reported that Kid Cudi was there, along with Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky along with Quavo and Offset of Migos. Many who were present made their way to the microphone to pay homage to the 41-year old CEO of the Off-White fashion house and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line.

The ceremony’s striking points came in the form of a highly emotional eulogy delivered by Tyler The Creator, who broke down in tears as he reminisced over his friendship with Abloh and a stirring live performance of “Everything Is Everything” by Lauryn Hill who continually wiped tears from her eyes as she sang in front of the packed room until she broke down and let the band play on as she wept.

His wife Shannon shared some fond recollections of her life with Abloh, as well as a look into his spirit: “Just do it he’d say — do more,”, she recalled to those gathered. “He was always in your corner. That’s how he lived his life. If he had an idea he’d never second-guessed or thought twice, he just did it and kept it moving.”

After the service, the guests gathered in another room bedecked with elaborate decorations including heavy gold lanterns. As they filed out, Kanye West reportedly stopped to sign autographs for fans who were waiting outside of the museum to see who was in attendance.