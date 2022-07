Madhappy & Columbia Sportswear Collaborate For Breezy Summer ’22 Outdoors Collection

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Madhappy was launched in 2017 with the goal of “creating products and experiences to make the world a more optimistic place.” So the LVMH-backed streetwear label recently collaborated with the Columbia Sportswear Company to expand its own outdoors collection for Summer 2022. The result is “Madhappy & Columbia Present: A Place That’s Everywhere.”

“The partnership between Madhappy & Columbia is a symbol of the harmony that’s possible between heritage, legacy, optimism and inclusivity… We view the outdoors as a place of solace for all of humankind. It’s one of the only concepts in life that unites us all. It’s the most inclusive entity there is,” Madhappy wrote on Instagram last week, in advance of the collection’s launch.

This release marries classic items from Columbia’s lineup (like the Bugaboo Jacket, the Riptide Wind Jacket, and the Riptide Wind Short) with Madhappy’s flavor of patterning. It also sports phrases “Outside In,” “Find Peace in Nature, and “Find Balance in Nature,” which are meant to remind wearers of how stillness in nature can connect and bring stillness within.

“Together with Columbia, we hope to show how accessible and beneficial the outdoors can be. Spending time outdoors can happen wherever and however is most accessible to you. Every step outside is an opportunity to slow down, breathe, and embrace mindfulness,” Madhappy said in a second IG post. “The benefits of the outdoors come from truly engaging with your surroundings. Don’t focus on the end goal. Immerse yourself in the process, and you’ll find that the outdoors are accessible everywhere.”

The Madhappy for Columbia Sportswear: Summer Outdoors ’22 Collection can now exclusively be found on Madhappy’s Instagram Shop. However, it will further be made available on Madhappy.com starting tomorrow, Friday, July 22, at 12 pm ET.

Take a look at the gallery below to see some of the items for sale: