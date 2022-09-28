Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History

The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat.

First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the Boston Celtics assistant coach that will be given head coach duties while Udoka is suspended for the season. And while breaking the news to ESPN viewers, she spoke on Mazulla’s time as a basketball player at West Virginia University, where he was arrested twice.

Once in 2009 for suspicion of domestic battery for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck at a bar, and another was for underage drinking in 2008. The former of which never went to trial.

“We’d be remiss not to also mention that Mazzulla was arrested twice in West Virginia, once in 2008 for underage drinking and aggravated assault. He pled guilty, paid a fine, and then again in 2009 for domestic battery after an incident at [a] Morgantown Bar. The domestic battery case never went to trial. It was settled in August of 2009. He paid a $100 fine and court costs, plus had to do 40 hours of community service. Now that was 13 years ago, he settled and paid both fines.”

Bringing up someone’s past is common practice when they get a position of power, but Twitter was still up in arms and reacted accordingly.