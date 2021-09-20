Cassius Gems: The Incredibly Beautiful & Talented Malika Andrews To Host Upcoming ESPN Show ‘NBA Today’ [Photos]

Great news — Malika Andrews will replace Rachel Nichols and The Jump with an all-new show of her own. It’s titled NBA Today and premieres next month, October 18.

ESPN made the announcement this morning, stating via press release: “ESPN is launching a new studio show NBA Today, beginning on Monday, October 18, just prior to the October 19 tipoff of the 2021-22 NBA regular season. ESPN NBA journalist Malika Andrews will host NBA Today as part of a new, multi-year contract extension. Andrews will be joined by ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Vince Carter and ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe to form the NBA Today panel. Additionally, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN NBA Insider and Senior Writer Ramona Shelburne will be among several top ESPN NBA reporters contributing updates from around the league.”

NBA Today will air every weekday, Monday through Friday, from 3-4pm ET on ESPN and the ESPN app.

“NBA Today will provide in-depth, comprehensive daily coverage of all aspects of the NBA. Malika, who is a phenomenally talented commentator, will run point on a show that will feature a vibrant cast of expert analysts who all offer distinct perspectives on the game,” David Roberts (ESPN Senior Vice President, NBA and Studio Production) said. “Through the contributions of our wide array of NBA reporters, the show will be both newsy and timely with an eye towards the biggest games around the league that day.”

“It’s an incredible time to cover the NBA – a league that is full of characters and stories that have resonance far beyond the sports world,” Malika said in her own statement. “Our goal every day is to deliver information and analysis to our viewers that can’t be gleaned anywhere else. I’m so excited to showcase the league and the talented reporters, analysts and insiders on our team.”

The final episode of The Jump will air Friday October, 8, after which NBA Today will take over as ESPN's daily NBA studio show.