Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Published on October 4, 2025

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but the FOX Sports crew may be a man down at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While in Indy, analyst Mark Sanchez has reportedly been stabbed and was transported to the hospital in critical condition late Friday night, according to TMZ.

“Police received a call around 12:30 AM Saturday morning to a street in downtown Indianapolis for two injured people,” writes TMZ. “And one of the people was the former first-round draft pick.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) confirmed to local news station WTHR that the two men involved in the attack weren’t locals. It resulted in one man “receiving lacerations” with another “sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.”

Police added that one individual was detained at the scene.

FOX Sports got word of the attack on their colleague, using X to tell fans that Sanchez is still in the hospital but doing well.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” the statement reads. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Before Sanchez went the broadcasting route, he first made a name for himself as a USC Trojan, winning the Rose Bowl before charting his path in the NFL.

The New York Jets selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played for the Jets until 2013, before having stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears. After retiring with Washington in 2018, he joined ESPN’s roster of analysts before his 2021 move to his current role at Fox.

See social media’s reaction to the stabbing below.

