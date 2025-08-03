Why Did The Colts Name Daniel Jones QB1 Over Anthony Richardson?!

The Indianapolis Colts have officially named Daniel Jones their Week 1 starting quarterback, beating out the high-upside Anthony Richardson—and it’s a move that’s raising plenty of eyebrows. Head coach Shane Steichen pointed to Jones’ consistency, leadership, and experience as key factors in the decision, offering a much-needed steadiness at the most volatile position on the team. Meanwhile, Richardson’s journey has been marred by injuries, flashes of inconsistency, and trust issues, prompting concerns about his readiness to lead the offense full-time. With Jones locked in for the season and Richardson now looking at an uncertain future, the Colts are clearly choosing reliability over ceiling—at least for now.