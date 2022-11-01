Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot & Killed In Houston

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Hip-Hop has lost yet another young rapper.

Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos, was reportedly killed after being shot early this morning (Nov. 1) in Houston.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say Takeoff and Offsetwas playing dice at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

While they were playing dice, sources say that’s when someone opened fire and shot Takeoff in the head or near the head. In the footage, you can see Takeoff lying on the floor with blood surrounding his head with Quavo above him yelling for help. Despite the pleas for help, Takeoff died at the scene.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos, as was Quavo’s nephew and Offset’s cousin. The group was formed in 2008 by Quavo and began to see national appeal with their hit “Versace” in 2013 and forthcoming Y.R.N. mixtape. They continued to pump out mixtapes before embarking on the Culture album trilogy which cemented the group as one of the hottest collectives to come out of the south and revel in mainstream appeal. The duo of Takeoff and Quavo had recently ventured off on their own to release an album called Unc & Phew which was released in May 2022.

The news has shocked social media as everyone continues to mourn the 28-year-old rapper. May he rest in peace.