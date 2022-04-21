Mike Tyson Punches Annoying Drunk Passenger In The Face During Flight, Twitter Says He Deserved The Free Smoke

A passenger on a commercial flight played a stupid game with Mike Tyson and won a stupid prize.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger in the face who thought it was a good idea to get on the Boxing Hall-of-Fame boxer’s bad side. Sources close to Tyson claim the man was “extremely intoxicated” while he was harassing the boxer. The incident went down on a Jetblue flight from San Francisco International Airport heading to Florida.

According to a witness, initially, Tyson seemed cool with the individual, and his friend even took a photo with the man before he started punching him in the face. Tyson’s patience with the man was slowly tested when the man wouldn’t stop talking in his ear after Tyson told him to stop leading to Tyson choosing violence.

After the video went viral, a rep for Tyson reached out to TMZ Sports, telling the outlet the man was “aggressive” and threw a water bottle at Tyson before the incident.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him,” Tyson’s reps said, “and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Following the incident, Iron Mike walked off his flight while the man was left bloodied and had to receive medical attention. Social media, of course, reacted to the video with no one feeling any remorse for the man who just felt the wrath of Tyson. The semi-retired boxer has become more of a gentle giant, shedding the notorious bad boy image that got him in a lot of trouble during the peak of his boxing career. Hence, people feel the guy really went overboard, leading to Tyson’s reaction.

“Mike Tyson had a man point a gun at him and ended up hugging him. Whatever this dude did deserved all the smoke,” one Twitter user wrote.

“While I am not saying Mike Tyson was right in punching dude, if Mike Tyson tells me to leave him alone, I’m going to try to change seats just in case I fall asleep so my snoring doesn’t disturb him,” another user wrote, and he is absolutely correct.

TMZ Sports says the man did go to law enforcement following the incident but did not mention if he pressed charges. Tyson is expected to make an appearance at a marijuana industry event in Miami Thursday night.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty