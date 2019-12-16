Miss World’s Most Mesmerizing Instagram Moments

Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty
, The whole world is congratulating Toni-Ann Singh, a.k.a Miss Jamaica as she snagged yet another crown over the weekend –— Miss World. Not only is this is a special moment for Singh, it’s a groundbreaking time for Black culture, as this is the first time in history that all five of the world’s major pageant winners are Black women. Check out Miss World’s most mesmerizing IG moments below to celebrate.
2. In all white.
Source:On the field.
9. Crown the queen.
View this post on Instagram
This crown belongs to: My parents- without whom I am nothing. You have given me everything. There is no thanks great enough. @jahrinebailey a far we a come from, but dis iron love still cyaan dun. My grandmother- it was and has always been your prayers covering me. My family- who were just as loud at every graduation and recital, as they were on this night. You traveled from near and far to share this dream with me. You have each had a role in molding the woman I am today. I am so blessed to have had this type of love and support my whole life. @tyriqtv- who prayed over me before I sent my application off. You have been such a source of strength for me. Not to mention the awesome promo’s 😉 I know I say it often, but I thank God for you everyday. @stouteyjae - You were in every step I took on stage. Thank you for the long hours, the dedication to helping me realize my potential, and the type of coaching I can truly say is one in a million. You didn’t throw a potato at me, so I suppose it is safe to assume I did alright 😉 (you should see what this man can do with a piece of chalk!) Special thanks to @covergirljamaica @ecmakeupbar @jodi.cess , @tami.boodz - taking time to SNATCH my face is one thing, but the way you have all given me the love and (high)light I needed to feel good on the inside means the world to me. God knew I would need each of you. You were the best sponsors I could have asked for, but now you are my FAMILY ❤️✨ -And to YOU. Yes, you. Thank you for your love, messages, calls, posts, votes, mentions, prayers, scriptures, and advice. My heart is full! Thank you @missjamaicaworld for this honor. I don’t think it has fully hit me as yet, but I’ll tell you what I do know, this is way bigger than me. I am humbled and ready to work!
A post shared by
Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh) on Sep 23, 2019 at 7:01pm PDT
14. We love you, Miss World.