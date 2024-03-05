MSCHF Offers Up A Confusing Timberland-Inspired Boot, Sneakerhead X In Shambles

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

No sneaker brand is as successful at trolling as MSCHF.

The brand has released the notoriously obnoxious Big Red Boots and the backward-wearing kicks and their latest silhouette will outrage any self-righteous sneaker head once again.

MSCHF ditched an iconic sneaker silhouette to take on the 6-inch Timberland boots this time, and they delivered in the most brand-like way.

The ginger-colored nubuck upper is swapped for an entirely rubber construction, which may seem weird. But then you realize the rubber pattern comes from usual outsole which has made its way to the upper and covers the entire toe box. So the grips, ridges and dulled spikes usually seen on the bottom are repeated on top.

The contrasting stitches still appears to be a lighter tan color, the black leather collar is still intact as are the two-tone durable laces to keep things true to the original.

For some added cool detailing, the eyelets are shaped to mirror the grips seen on the sole, and the tongue has ridges on the outer sole as well. Even the box has the boot’s shoeprints imprinted on the inside, paying homage to the obnoxious design.

MSCHF hasn’t officially announced the boots, but the brand’s designs always leads to tons of WTF reactions and critiques.

One of their most controversial designs came amid a devilish Air Max 97 collaboration with Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper is no stranger to controversy and outfitted the release with a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and an (alleged) drop of real human blood in the air unit.

Of course, they were limited to only 666 pairs and retailed for $1,018 in reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18, which reads: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” The Brooklyn-based company was sued by Nike for the Satan shoes and eventually recalled the release.

See how social media is reacting to MSCHF’s latest creative release below.