NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida Because It’s “Openly Hostile Toward African Americans,” Twitter Reacts

Florida‘s known for its fair share of WTF moments, but Governor Ron DeSantis has gone too far.

The governor’s constant push to strip schools of diverse education has led to the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for the state of Florida. Over the weekend, the organization’s advisory explained that Florida’s become dangerous for Black people and a fight would ensue until democracy is rightfully restored.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon,” NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson said. “He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We’re not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

The NAACP’s strong stance will affect Florida’s tourism, earning the state billions annually. Disney is also at odds with DeSantis, stemming back to the Don’t Say Gay Law. The ongoing feud is also amid Disney canceling its Florida campus, which was reportedly a $1 Billion investment. In addition, DeSantis policies are hindering Florida’s economic growth as Disney planned to invest over $17 billion in the Sunshine State and create more than 10,000 jobs over the next decade.

Johnson appeared on CNN This Morning to defend his decision to enact the advisory, citing that DeSantis is more concerned with his campaign efforts than protecting Black people in Florida.

“The governor has perfected the art of pulling stunts to gain campaign contributions,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, this will impact people’s lives. We should not use race or othering as a tool to weaponize against people, and unfortunately for a large percentage of Floridians, that’s what he has done. Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued.”

