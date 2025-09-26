Subscribe
Sports

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander Says Wife Is Expecting 14th Child, X Tells Philip Rivers To Lock In

Published on September 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX – Feb 5

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

After retiring, professional athletes typically focus on their other business endeavors or remain within the sport’s orbit, by coaching or through commentary. But Shaun Alexander would rather expand his family.

The former NFL player isn’t just talking about a few kids and hoping a few inherit the football gene; he and his wife, Valerie, have basically created their own team.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams’ Up & Adams Show, Alexander broke the news around the 29-minute mark that his wife is pregnant with their 14th child.

“So, we’re just now starting to tell people, but No. 14 is in the belly,” a smiling Alexander told Adams. “You’re the first one I’ve told on TV.”

Alexander then dug deeper into his kids, so we’re just going to break it down for you along with his career.

After playing football at Alabama, he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks as the 19th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. One of the most underrated running backs of all time, during his seven years with the team, he was named MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, selected to three Pro Bowls, and led the league in scoring. He’d also have a short stint with Washington, but during his Seattle run he married his wife Valerie in 2002 after dating for two years.

The baby-making commenced, and the married couple birthed 10 girls and three boys: Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Joseph, Justus, Temple, Honor, Jedidiah, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, Judea, and Torah, who died as a newborn in 2017.

In the interview with Kay, he also mentions that his eldest son, Joseph, is a sophomore in high school. His son followed in his footsteps, at least intramurally, and he had to find a place for him to play, which aligned with the family’s faith while remaining homeschooled. 

“There was no way for him to play in the public schools, at least not in Virginia or the DMV. So we created a homeschool co-op, and we invited all the homeschooled kids in the area to play football,” he said. “We started Harvest Covenant, so we got great thriving families, individual academics, dynamic sports and dynamic faith.”

Alexander didn’t give any other details on his large family, but he does document some of his life as a family man on his Instagram page. 

 

Alexander’s faith also led him to write his 2010 book The Walk: Clear Direction and Spiritual Power for Your Life.

Social media is shocked that he has so many kids, likening him to other football players, such as Antonio Cromartie and Philip Rivers.

See the reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Related Tags

nfl
More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy's Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired
Play Dirty World Premiere

The Score’s In Danger: Mark Wahlberg, Lakeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar & Many More Attend The “Play Dirty” World Premiere In New York City

Global Grind
Deal Between The U.S. And China Will See TikTok "majority-owned By Americans In The United States," Says White House.

Social Media Sounds The Alarm As Donald Trump Is Expected To Sign Excutive Order For New TikTok Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Vice President Kamala Harris Houston rally 2024
23 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day
Sports

Zion Williamson Weight Loss: How He Transformed His Body & Game

20 Items
News

Trump Misses Charlie Kirk’s Vigil To Spend Weekend At Bedminster Golf Club Instead, X Reacts Accordingly

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
13 Items
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

17 Items
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Tells Killer Mike To “Stay In Your Lane” Over Ayesha Curry Jokes

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
22 Items
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Calls Charlamagne Tha God “A Little Gay,” X Reacts To His Legendary ‘The Breakfast Club’ Crash Out

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-KIMMEL
11 Items
Politics

Obama Calls Out Trump’s “Cancel Culture” Hypocrisy Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close