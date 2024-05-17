NFL Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Sexist And Homophobic Commencement Speech At Benedictine College’s Sexist And Homophobic Commencement Speech

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

By now, you have likely heard about what might just go down as the most ridiculous, regressive, and ideologically backward commencement speech to ever be given to college graduates in the history of graduation ceremonies and the idiots who should ever have been invited to speak at them.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave the speech last weekend at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas, and it was so bad that now the NFL is having to distance itself from Butker and his far-right conservative nonsense.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Jonathan Beane, told People Wednesday. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

The NFL might have been referring to when Butker railed against the “tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion,” which, to anyone is not a raging white nationalist who is in complete denial of systemic racism in America, sounds like someone referencing the “evil of roses, butterflies and rainbows”—not that Butker is likely to be OK with rainbows either as his speech was adamantly anti-LGBTQ+.

During the speech, Butker railed against “dangerous gender ideologies” and the very idea of Pride Month.

“Harrison Butker doesn’t represent Kansas City nor has he ever. Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members,” former county commissioner Justice Horn wrote on X in response.

Butker also had thoughts on abortion and, weirdly, other options women have for becoming pregnant that uptight conservatives might consider unnatural and non-traditional.

“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder,” he said.

But the part of Butker’s speech that has undoubtedly gotten the most attention occurred when he decided it was reasonable to tell women who were graduating college that no professional ambition they may have is as important as taking on the role of mother, wife and “homemaker.”

Butker told the women in the audience that “the most diabolical lie” they’ve ever been told is that they don’t need to be wives and mothers to have fulfillment in their lives.

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” Butker said. “But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

