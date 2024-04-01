Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Reportedly Involved In Alleged Car Racing Crash In Texas

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Rashee Rice may find himself in some legal trouble.

The wide receiver was reportedly involved in a car accident that saw a Chevrolet Corvette racing alongside a Lamborghini.

According to the Dallas Morning News, there was a six-car crash, and Rice was driving the Corvette in what may have been a street-racing incident, PEOPLE reported.

“The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” the spokesperson said in the statement. “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

According to PEOPLE, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Texas, on the 6600 block of the North Central Expressway.

Of the six cars, two drivers were treated at the scene for minor issues, and two other occupants were taken to the hospital.

Videos of the alleged crash show that a black Lamborghini and Corvette were speeding down the highway.

Rice was an essential member of the Chiefs during their 2024 Super Bowl Win. During the 2023-24 campaign, he even broke the rookie record for receptions. During the Super Bowl, he stunned fans by completing six passes for 39 yards as they stomped over the San Francisco 49ers.

