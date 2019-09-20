More Air: Say Hello To LeBron James’ Next Signature Shoe, The LEBRON XVII

The King, LeBron James is about to embark on his 17th season in the league, and Nike befitted him with footwear fit for royalty. Yesterday (September 19) the sportswear giant unveiled the Nike LEBRON XVII, and it will carry on a similar aesthetic as his previous signature sneaker but with some noticeable tweaks.

Before yesterday’s official reveal, the leader of the Taco Tuesday movement gave us a glimpse of his 17th sneaker on Instagram showing off a stunning purple NBA 2K edition pair of the kicks.

The LEBRON XVII takes the similar styling of the XVI but improves on it. This iteration of Bron’s signature shoe features the highest-volume heel max air unit on a LeBron sneaker. It will provide shock absorption for his explosive play. There is a soft foam pod located directly under the Max Air units that will supply more cushioning.

There is also an additional Air Zoom unit that will work with the Max Air unit that aims to supply ultimate hybrid cushioning. The units are located in the forefoot of the sneaker and are designed to “respond to LeBron’s downhill speed from point to point.”

As far the upper, the LEBRON XVIII takes the Battleknit 2.0 from the LEBRON XVI and combines it with Flyknit construction with heat-molded yams that bring structure and color to the shoe. According to Nike, it will make the shoe more durable, supportive, and will battle stretching. Signature details such as the iconic Lion Crest and the dunk man logo were shifted to the tongue of the sneaker. Other symbols like “I’m King,” “LJ,” and “23” also can be found there as well.

Jason Petrie, the designer of the LEBRON XVII, added:

“We had ‘the blueprint’ in mind for the 17, and we started from the ground up on everything, whether that was the construction of the knit or the way we could protect him underfoot with Airbags. The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

We can’t wait to see what Nike and LeBron cook up with the #LeBronWatch variation of the sneakers. The sneaker arrives in stores beginning September 27. To see more photos of the kicks hit the gallery below.

Photo: Nike Basketball / Nike