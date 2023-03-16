Nike Makes History With Sabrina Ionescu As 1st WNBA Player With Unisex Signature Shoe & Collection

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Nike‘s adding a new baller to the Swoosh family and its WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

The New York Liberty star is also getting her own signature line of kicks, beginning with the Sabrina 1. Staying true to Ionescu, the entire collection –which consists of sneakers, apparel and accessories– will be unisex to ensure everyone that loves the game of basketball has a chance to enjoy the offerings.

The first sneaker is designed just for Ionescu for quick take-off and maneuvering sharp cuts, both offensively and defensively. While she’s constantly pounding the hardwood, Nike made sure the shoe was lightweight for quick movements and added Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air unit. So they’ve got supreme comfort throughout. Plus, with a shank plate in the midfoot and a band system, she’ll stay secure and balanced.

Aside from the technology embedded into the sneaker, Ionescu threaded her Romanian heritage into the design with homages to art and architecture from her culture with detailed embroidery around the upper. In addition, there’s a lowercase “i” on the heel that transforms into a design that runs the entire length of the outsole. Finally, her newly minted “S” logo sits on the tongue and is front and center on the accompanying merchandise.

Nike’s aiming to continuously push the culture forward, and by making the collection unisex, basketball becomes more accessible and accepting of the next generation.

“Ionescu is the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc.,” said Kerry Sobol, VP of Global Women’s Team and Organized Sports. “We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations.”

Ionescu understands the weight she holds as a top talent in woman’s basketball and wants to break down barriers.

“I want to continue to open the door for a lot of other female athletes to get signature shoes and be in this space,” she said, according to Andscape. “I’m very blessed to be able to continue to do so, and continue to open the door for other generations to come.”

The Sabrina 1 and signature apparel collection will be released later this summer.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.