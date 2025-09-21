Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Yardrunners: Nike Shows HBCU Pride With Air Max 95 Pack

Published on September 21, 2025

Five years on, Nike is keeping its promise of highlighting HBCUs through a collection of sneakers designed by alumni.

For the fifth annual Yardrunners offering, the Swoosh is tackling the iconic retro running model, the Air Max 95.

Morehouse, Florida A&M University (FAMU), Spelman, and Norfolk State are the lucky schools this year that get their own design paying homage to each campus’ rich sports history.

Each has the same black tongue and white outsole before individually branching out.

Nike Yardrunners Air Max 95 "HBCU Pack

Source: Nike / Nike

First up is Morehouse, with its Maroon Tigers influencing some deep red overlays on the side, and some subtle tiger stripes that appear again on the bottom of the sole. Detailing near the ankle also includes the school’s motto in Latin, “Et facta est lux,” which means “And then there was light.” The block letter ‘M’ is spotted atop the tongue, and the tiger logo is on the heel of the insole.

Nike Yardrunners Air Max 95 "HBCU Pack

Source: Nike / Nike

Then there’s the FAMU Rattlers, with a faux snakeskin overlay in the school’s signature green and orange, which also has the school’s official battle cry, “Strike! Strike! And Strike Again!”  Orange pops up again in the air bubble and outlines the tongue, which has the FAMU logo as well as the 1887 founding year.

Nike Yardrunners Air Max 95 "HBCU Pack

Source: Nike / Nike

Spelman is the third school in this year’s collection, dressed in its Columbia blue. And despite no longer having any sports programs, they were once known as the Jaguars, so one of the overlays features the animal’s print in blue. Detailing includes the 1881 founding year on the tongue and on the heel is the Atlanta University’s official hymn, “Thy name we praise.”

Nike Yardrunners Air Max 95 "HBCU Pack

Source: Nike / Nike

Lastly, Virginia’s own Norfolk State is represented in its bright gold and green for its Spartans teams. The striking gold overlay comes in a buttery suede, and the green below it holds the school’s rallying chant of “Behold the green and gold.”

The fifth annual Yardrunners series is expected to be released around the 2025 holiday season for a retail price of $190.

Get a better look at the sneakers below.

