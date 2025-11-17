Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

NY Jets’ Kris Boyd In “Critical Condition” After Being Shot Outside NYC Restaurant

Published on November 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Jets Training Camp

Source: Ishika Samant / Getty

The New York Jets’ nightmarish season has only gotten worse.

Cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, reports the New York Post.

Police say he and his friends were hanging out outside of the trendy nightlife spot Sei Less when there was a dispute with another party that ended with two shots being fired. It’s unknown if he was the intended target, but Boyd was shot in the abdomen, and the gunman fled in a BMW X8 SUV, and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach followed.

Related Stories

Meanwhile, Boyd was in and out of consciousness before he was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, with ESPN saying he’s in “critical but stable condition.”

 

NYPD Crime Stoppers released a statement on their social media accounts with photos of the alleged shooter, saying “an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen. The unidentified individual fled the location on foot, traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown.”

He’s still at large, and the official statement describes the assailant as “male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”

The Jets have only said that they’re “aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd,” but a representative says they “have no further comment at this time.”

His teammates have begun speaking out in support of their fellow Jet pulling through, including linebacker Jermaine Johnson.

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” Johnson posted to X. “Lord I ask that you please just get him through this safely. In your name, Amen.”

Boyd has only been with Gang Green this season after signing a one-year, $1.3 million deal during the offseason. However, he hasn’t played at all after a season-ending shoulder injury during the preseason. Boyd played defensive back for the Texas Longhorns for four years before he was selected in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings. Then he moved to the Arizona Cardinals, hometown Houston Texans, and eventually made his way up to New York.

See social media reactions below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Related Tags

new york jets NYC

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump "Blowing Bubba" Reference In Epstein Emails Explained

Hip-Hop Wired
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
American actor and film producer Morgan Freeman's birthday - Archive

If You’re Using Morgan Freeman’s Voice With AI, You Might Want To Stop

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
15 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

15 Items
Entertainment

“I Pray for His Downfall”: Michelle Beadle Blasts Stephen A. Smith & Receives a 20-Minute Scathing Rant

LV The Place Bangkok - Le Cafeé Louis Vuitton, Thailand
16 Items
Entertainment

New Louis Vuitton Bags For Men Are Arriving Courtesy of Pharrell

Bazaar "Women Of The Year 2025" - Photocall
11 Items
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Keeps It Real About Her Cosmetic Procedures, Social Media Refuses To Mind Its Business

Washington Commanders And Donald Trump Photo Illustrations
18 Items
Sports

President Trump Leaves NFL Game Early After Facing Boos & Middle Fingers, Social Media Joins In

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close